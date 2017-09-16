Five Things To Do Today, Saturday, Sept. 16 | Scottish and mountain ways of life

Saturday, Sept. 16
Music: The Music of John Williams
Stuart Chafetz conducts the Fresno Philharmonic for this special performance honoring composer John Williams who scored movies like “Star Wars,” “E.T.,” “Harry Potter” and “Jaws.” Saroyan Theatre, 730 M St., Fresno, www.fresnophil.org/concert.php?page=pops, $25-$79.
7:30 p.m.
Event: Fresno Scottish Gathering and Games
Enjoy Scottish food, drink and ale, music and pipe bands or visit the living history village or “Clan Row” to discover your Scottish roots. Kearney Park, 9725 W. Kearney Blvd., Fresno, www.fresnoscottishsociety.org/games.html, $15, $10 seniors, free to ages 12 and younger.
6-10 p.m.
The Jewish Film Series kicks off its season with the 1979 Western comedy starring Gene Wilder as a Polish rabbi who sets out for San Francisco. Harrison Ford also appears. Temple Beth Israel, 6622 N. Maroa Ave., Fresno, 559-439-9638, $8.
6:30-9 p.m.
Music: The Seeds
The Seeds are still one of the most iconic American rock bands of the 1960s with hits like ‘Pushin’ Too Hard’ and ‘Can’t Seem to Make You Mine.’ The Marshall Kip Band will also perform. Tower Theatre, 815 E. Olive Ave., Fresno, 559-485-9050, www.towertheatrefresno.com, $29-$39.
7:30 p.m.
Event: Mountain Heritage Day & Parade
The 21st annual event is themed “Saving the Past for the Future” and celebrates life in Oakhurst in the 1800s. Events kick off with a parade and continue with food, drink and craft booths, gold panning demonstrations, live music and a chuck wagon style dinner. Fresno Flats Historical Park and Museum, 49777 High School Road, Oakhurst, 559-683-6570, www.fresnoflatsmuseum.org, free.
10 a.m.-7 p.m.
