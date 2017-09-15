Five Things To Do Today, Friday, Sept. 15 | Music from Latin to rock to country

Friday, Sept. 15
Concert: Marc Anthony
The Latin superstar is one of the most influential salsa artists of his time with more than 12 million albums sold and sold-out shows throughout the world. Save Mart Center, 2650 E. Shaw Ave., Fresno, 559-278-3400, www.savemartcenter.com, $46-$166.
8 p.m.
Concert: Brian Davis
The country singer from North Carolina is ready to take the national stage by storm with a strong local following and a catalog featuring six albums. Caruthers native Gregor Ross and his band, The Four Horsemen, will also perform. Hanford Fox Theatre, 326 N. Irwin St., Hanford, 559-584-7823, www.foxhanford.com, $20-$40.
8 p.m.
Event: Disney’s The Little Mermaid
There are two weekends left to catch the production adapted from one of Hans Christian Andersen’s most famous tales of Ariel, the daughter of a king who is in love with the human Prince Eric and wishes to trade her tail in for human legs. Playhouse Merced, 452 W. Main St., Merced, 209-725-8587, www.playhousemerced.com, $15-$22.
7:30 p.m.
Event: Movie night with the Monsters
Catch a screening of “Monsters Inc.” and meet the Fresno Monsters hockey team during a meet and greet. The event also includes games, food booths and more. Sierra Vista Mall Community Park, 1050 Shaw Ave., Clovis, 559-299-0660, www.facebook.com/events/514203902258211.
6 p.m.
Music: Renegades of Rage
The Rage Against the Machine tribute band will perform with SCRY Band and The Redcoats. Strummer’s, 833 E. Fern Ave., Fresno, 559-485-5356, www.strummersclub.com, $10.
8 p.m.
Find more things to do at calendar.fresnobee.com.
Comments