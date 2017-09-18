Faith & Values Calendar | Oktoberfest, carnival, workshops

Oktoberfest
Good Shepherd Lutheran Church will hold its fifth annual Oktoberfest at 6 p.m. Sept. 30 at 5140 N. Fruit Ave. The event includes music by German Oompah band The Polkateers, an authentic German dinner, homemade beer, dancing and a raffle. Tickets cost $25.
Details: 559-225-2092 or 559-449-0219.
Christian College Fair
Hope Lutheran Church, 364 E. Barstow Ave., Fresno, myblueprintstory.com, 6-8 p.m. Sept. 19.
Empowerment Bible Study
Born Again New Life Ministries, 2435 N. Thesta St., Fresno, 559-417-5723, www.bornagainnewlifeministries.org, free, 6:30-8 p.m. Sept. 19.
Workshop
“Transformed,” New Covenant Community Church, 1744 E. Nees Ave., Fresno, 559-298-0688, www.newcov.com, free, 6:30-8 p.m. Sept. 20.
Celebrate Recovery
Harvest of Harmony International Church, 5242 N. Garfield Ave., Fresno, 559-485-1446, www.harvestofharmony.org/copy-of-events, free, 7-9 p.m. Sept. 21.
Peoples Church, Jackie Johnson Room, 7172 N. Cedar Ave., Fresno, 559-347-7786, free, 6:30-9 p.m. Sept. 21.
Yosemite Church, 2230 E. Yosemite Ave., Merced, 209-383-5038, yosemitechurch.com, free, 6-9:30 p.m. Sept. 25.
Music at the Cathedral
St. John’s Cathedral, 2814 Mariposa St., Fresno, 559-485-6210, stjohnscathedral@sbcglobal.net, $20-$50, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 22.
School carnival
St. Anthony’s School, 5680 N. Maroa Ave., Fresno, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 24.
Divorce Care
Northwest Church, 5415 N. West Ave., Fresno, 559-435-2200, 6:30 p.m. Sept. 25.
Christian Business Men’s Connection meeting: Prominent issues men and women face today
Pardini’s, 2257 W. Shaw Ave., Fresno, 559-225-5095, cbmcfresno.com, $20, noon Sept. 26.
Lecture
“The Covenants of the Prophet and the Subject of Succession,” The Islamic Cultural Center of Fresno, 2111 E. Nees Ave., Fresno, 559-297-9535, 7 p.m. Sept. 27.
Muharram
The Islamic Cultural Center of Fresno, 2111 E. Nees Ave., Fresno, 559-297-9535, 7 p.m. Sept. 27-Oct. 1.
Fashion show luncheon
Holy Trinity Armenian Apostolic Church, 2226 Ventura St., Fresno, 559-284-8478, $50, 11:30 a.m. Oct. 14.
Griefshare
Clovis Evangelical Free Church, 2377 Armstrong Ave., Clovis, 559-292-3344, 6:30-8 p.m. Sept. 19.
Cornelia Southern Baptist Church, 2405 N. Cornelia Ave., Fresno, 559-277-1533, free, 6 p.m. Sept. 25.
Southpoint Church, 5391 E. Tulare Ave., Fresno, 559-455-1119, free, 6-8 p.m. Sept. 25.
Northwest Church, 5415 N. West Ave., Fresno, 559-435-3300, 6:30 p.m. Sept. 24.
Clovis Hills Community Church, 10590 N. Willow Ave., Clovis, 559-297-2600, $20, 1-3 p.m. Sept. 20.
Kerman Covenant Church, 15495 W. Whites Bridge Ave., Kerman, 559-846-8114, free, 7-8:30 p.m. Mondays, through Nov. 20.
