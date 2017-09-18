Entertainment

Faith & Values Calendar | Oktoberfest, carnival, workshops

September 18, 2017 1:55 AM

Oktoberfest

Good Shepherd Lutheran Church will hold its fifth annual Oktoberfest at 6 p.m. Sept. 30 at 5140 N. Fruit Ave. The event includes music by German Oompah band The Polkateers, an authentic German dinner, homemade beer, dancing and a raffle. Tickets cost $25.

Details: 559-225-2092 or 559-449-0219.

Christian College Fair

Hope Lutheran Church, 364 E. Barstow Ave., Fresno, myblueprintstory.com, 6-8 p.m. Sept. 19.

Empowerment Bible Study

Born Again New Life Ministries, 2435 N. Thesta St., Fresno, 559-417-5723, www.bornagainnewlifeministries.org, free, 6:30-8 p.m. Sept. 19.

Workshop

“Transformed,” New Covenant Community Church, 1744 E. Nees Ave., Fresno, 559-298-0688, www.newcov.com, free, 6:30-8 p.m. Sept. 20.

Celebrate Recovery

Harvest of Harmony International Church, 5242 N. Garfield Ave., Fresno, 559-485-1446, www.harvestofharmony.org/copy-of-events, free, 7-9 p.m. Sept. 21.

Peoples Church, Jackie Johnson Room, 7172 N. Cedar Ave., Fresno, 559-347-7786, free, 6:30-9 p.m. Sept. 21.

Yosemite Church, 2230 E. Yosemite Ave., Merced, 209-383-5038, yosemitechurch.com, free, 6-9:30 p.m. Sept. 25.

Music at the Cathedral

St. John’s Cathedral, 2814 Mariposa St., Fresno, 559-485-6210, stjohnscathedral@sbcglobal.net, $20-$50, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 22.

School carnival

St. Anthony’s School, 5680 N. Maroa Ave., Fresno, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 24.

Divorce Care

Northwest Church, 5415 N. West Ave., Fresno, 559-435-2200, 6:30 p.m. Sept. 25.

Christian Business Men’s Connection meeting: Prominent issues men and women face today

Pardini’s, 2257 W. Shaw Ave., Fresno, 559-225-5095, cbmcfresno.com, $20, noon Sept. 26.

Lecture

“The Covenants of the Prophet and the Subject of Succession,” The Islamic Cultural Center of Fresno, 2111 E. Nees Ave., Fresno, 559-297-9535, 7 p.m. Sept. 27.

Muharram

The Islamic Cultural Center of Fresno, 2111 E. Nees Ave., Fresno, 559-297-9535, 7 p.m. Sept. 27-Oct. 1.

Fashion show luncheon

Holy Trinity Armenian Apostolic Church, 2226 Ventura St., Fresno, 559-284-8478, $50, 11:30 a.m. Oct. 14.

Griefshare

Clovis Evangelical Free Church, 2377 Armstrong Ave., Clovis, 559-292-3344, 6:30-8 p.m. Sept. 19.

Cornelia Southern Baptist Church, 2405 N. Cornelia Ave., Fresno, 559-277-1533, free, 6 p.m. Sept. 25.

Southpoint Church, 5391 E. Tulare Ave., Fresno, 559-455-1119, free, 6-8 p.m. Sept. 25.

Northwest Church, 5415 N. West Ave., Fresno, 559-435-3300, 6:30 p.m. Sept. 24.

Clovis Hills Community Church, 10590 N. Willow Ave., Clovis, 559-297-2600, $20, 1-3 p.m. Sept. 20.

Kerman Covenant Church, 15495 W. Whites Bridge Ave., Kerman, 559-846-8114, free, 7-8:30 p.m. Mondays, through Nov. 20.

The Faith & Values Calendar is compiled by Bee staff. To submit an item for consideration, email calendars@fresnobee.com. Mark your item “Faith & Values.”

