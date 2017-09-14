5 Things To Do Today, Thursday, Sept. 14 | Opening night for theater and festivals

Thursday, Sept. 14
Theater: ‘The Drowsy Chaperone’
It’s opening night for the Good Company Players who present a musical comedy about a theater buff who places a record on an old phonograph and his favorite 1928 musical comes to life in his living room. Roger Rocka’s Dinner Theater, 1226 N. Wishon Ave., Fresno, 559-266-9494, rogerrockas.com, $32-$60.
5:30 p.m.
Event: Screening of ‘The Sandlot’
It’s almost the end of summer but there’s still time for one more classic flick with this 1993 favorite starring Mike Vitar and Tom Guiry. Visalia Fox Theatre, 300 W. Main St., Visalia, 559-625-1369, www.foxvisalia.org, $5.
7:30 p.m.
Music: RaeLynn
The singer-songwriter who performed on season two of “The Voice” takes the stage at the Tulare County Fair. She released her debut album, “Wildhorse,” this year. Tulare County Fairgrounds, 215 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Tulare, 559-686-4707, tcfair.org, included with admission: $9, $5 ages 6-12.
7 p.m.
Event: Kerman Harvest Festival
The theme is “The Wonderful World of Sports” at this year’s festival featuring food and craft booths, carnival rides and games, live music and a parade Saturday morning. Continues through Sunday. Kerckhoff Park, Fourth and E streets, Kerman, 559-846-6343, www.kermanchamber.org.
5-11 p.m.
Bring a picnic and chairs for dinner in the garden while enjoying a musical performance by Uncle Ephus. Clovis Botanical Garden, 945 N. Clovis Ave., Clovis, 559-287-2320, free.
5:30-7 p.m.
