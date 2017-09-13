The Tulare County Fair kicks off today and continues through Sunday.
The Tulare County Fair kicks off today and continues through Sunday. ERIC PAUL ZAMORA Fresno Bee file
The Tulare County Fair kicks off today and continues through Sunday. ERIC PAUL ZAMORA Fresno Bee file

Entertainment

5 Things To Do Today, Wednesday, Sept. 13 | Fair fun and Fresno’s poet laureate

September 13, 2017 1:05 AM

Wednesday, Sept. 13

Event: Tulare County Fair

It’s time for monster trucks, a tractor pull and demolition derby but don’t miss performances by Tower of Power, Queen Nation and Night Ranger. And don’t forget all the fair food, rides, exhibits and FFA showmanship and sales through Sunday. Tulare County Fairgrounds, 215 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Tulare, 559-686-4707, tcfair.org, $9, $5 ages 6-12.

11 a.m.-11 p.m.

Event: Poetry reading with S. Bryan Medina

Fresno’s poet laureate, S. Bryan Medina, will read from his new book “More Than Soil, Less Than Sand.” A book signing will follow. Woodward Park Regional Library, 944 E. Perrin Ave., Fresno, 559-600-3135, www.fresnolibrary.org, free.

7-9 p.m.

Event: Drip Irrigation in the Home Garden

Join the Fresno County Master Gardeners to learn how easy it is to convert your home sprinklers into a water-wise drip system. Garden of the Sun, 1750 N. Winery Ave., Fresno, 559-456-4151, ucanr.edu/sites/mgfresno, free.

9:30-11 a.m.

Event: Screening of ‘Terminal Ninja’

Catch the martial arts flick from the 1980s with live commentary and drinking games by the Savage Cinema Club. Full Circle Brewing Co., 620 F St., Fresno, 559-264-6323, www.facebook.com/events/826243794223347, free.

8 p.m.

Event: Respite by the River

Bring a picnic dinner and enjoy a dinnertime concert by EZ Marc Poschman followed by a reading by Steven Church, author of “The Guinness Book of Me: a Memoir of Record” and “Theoretical Killings: Essays and Accidents.” The River Center, 11605 Old Friant Road, Fresno, 559-248-8480, riverparkway.org/index.php/things-to-do/respite-by-the-river, free.

6-8 p.m.

Find more things to do at calendar.fresnobee.com.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Watch this actor sing while blindfolded and on roller skates

Watch this actor sing while blindfolded and on roller skates 2:51

Watch this actor sing while blindfolded and on roller skates
Taylor Swift's transformation from country princess to pop queen 1:07

Taylor Swift's transformation from country princess to pop queen
Here's Bonnie Tyler singing 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' on cruise ship during total eclipse 1:03

Here's Bonnie Tyler singing 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' on cruise ship during total eclipse

View More Video