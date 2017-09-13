5 Things To Do Today, Wednesday, Sept. 13 | Fair fun and Fresno’s poet laureate

Wednesday, Sept. 13
Event: Tulare County Fair
It’s time for monster trucks, a tractor pull and demolition derby but don’t miss performances by Tower of Power, Queen Nation and Night Ranger. And don’t forget all the fair food, rides, exhibits and FFA showmanship and sales through Sunday. Tulare County Fairgrounds, 215 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Tulare, 559-686-4707, tcfair.org, $9, $5 ages 6-12.
11 a.m.-11 p.m.
Fresno’s poet laureate, S. Bryan Medina, will read from his new book “More Than Soil, Less Than Sand.” A book signing will follow. Woodward Park Regional Library, 944 E. Perrin Ave., Fresno, 559-600-3135, www.fresnolibrary.org, free.
7-9 p.m.
Join the Fresno County Master Gardeners to learn how easy it is to convert your home sprinklers into a water-wise drip system. Garden of the Sun, 1750 N. Winery Ave., Fresno, 559-456-4151, ucanr.edu/sites/mgfresno, free.
9:30-11 a.m.
Catch the martial arts flick from the 1980s with live commentary and drinking games by the Savage Cinema Club. Full Circle Brewing Co., 620 F St., Fresno, 559-264-6323, www.facebook.com/events/826243794223347, free.
8 p.m.
Event: Respite by the River
Bring a picnic dinner and enjoy a dinnertime concert by EZ Marc Poschman followed by a reading by Steven Church, author of “The Guinness Book of Me: a Memoir of Record” and “Theoretical Killings: Essays and Accidents.” The River Center, 11605 Old Friant Road, Fresno, 559-248-8480, riverparkway.org/index.php/things-to-do/respite-by-the-river, free.
6-8 p.m.
Find more things to do at calendar.fresnobee.com.
