5 Things To Do Today, Tuesday, Sept. 12 | Magpie Salute, Giant Sequoia and cosplay

Tuesday, Sept. 12
Concert: The Magpie Salute
The rock band was formed by The Black Crowes co-founder and guitarist Rich Robinson and brings together musicians who have played together over time through various projects. Tower Theatre, 815 E. Olive Ave., Fresno, 559-485-9050, www.towertheatrefresno.com, $46.50.
8 p.m.
Event: A History of Temperance Flat
Friends of the Auberry Library host fourth-generation resident Anita Lodge as she speaks on the history of Temperance Flat. Auberry Branch Library, 33049 Auberry Road, Auberry, 559-855-8523, www.fresnolibrary.org.
7-8 p.m.
Event: Explore Giant Sequoia
Learn about all the recreational activities available in Giant Sequoia National Monument. REI, 7810 N. Blackstone Ave., Fresno, 559-261-4168, www.rei.com/events/explore-giant-sequoia-national-monument/fresno/183882, free.
2-3:30 p.m.
Event: Cosplay Cafe
Featured presenters will offer techniques in all areas of cosplay design and construction. Authorized Vac and Sew, 5233 N. Blackstone Ave., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/1978072399106456, free.
6-8 p.m.
Community: Alzheimer’s and dementia workshop
Toni Onkka and Andres Sviercovich from the UCSF Fresno Alzheimer & Memory Center discuss Alzheimer’s disease and dementia. Palm Village Retirement Community, 703 W. Herbert Ave., Reedley, 559-638-6933, www.palmvillage.com.
6 p.m.
