5 Things To Do Today, Tuesday, Sept. 12 | Magpie Salute, Giant Sequoia and cosplay

September 12, 2017 1:04 AM

Tuesday, Sept. 12

Concert: The Magpie Salute

The rock band was formed by The Black Crowes co-founder and guitarist Rich Robinson and brings together musicians who have played together over time through various projects. Tower Theatre, 815 E. Olive Ave., Fresno, 559-485-9050, www.towertheatrefresno.com, $46.50.

8 p.m.

Event: A History of Temperance Flat

Friends of the Auberry Library host fourth-generation resident Anita Lodge as she speaks on the history of Temperance Flat. Auberry Branch Library, 33049 Auberry Road, Auberry, 559-855-8523, www.fresnolibrary.org.

7-8 p.m.

Event: Explore Giant Sequoia

Learn about all the recreational activities available in Giant Sequoia National Monument. REI, 7810 N. Blackstone Ave., Fresno, 559-261-4168, www.rei.com/events/explore-giant-sequoia-national-monument/fresno/183882, free.

2-3:30 p.m.

Event: Cosplay Cafe

Featured presenters will offer techniques in all areas of cosplay design and construction. Authorized Vac and Sew, 5233 N. Blackstone Ave., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/1978072399106456, free.

6-8 p.m.

Community: Alzheimer’s and dementia workshop

Toni Onkka and Andres Sviercovich from the UCSF Fresno Alzheimer & Memory Center discuss Alzheimer’s disease and dementia. Palm Village Retirement Community, 703 W. Herbert Ave., Reedley, 559-638-6933, www.palmvillage.com.

6 p.m.

