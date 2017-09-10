Support Make-A-Wish Central California at this food and wine tasting event.
5 Things To Do Today, Sunday, Sept. 10 | Sanger street faire & Patriot Day celebration

September 10, 2017 1:01 AM

Sunday, Sept. 10

Event: Patriot Day Bike, Car & Truck Show

Honor the fallen heroes of 9/11 with events that include a motorcycle ride, car and bike show, live music by the Danny Milsap Band and more. Proceeds will benefit the Post’s community funds. American Legion Post 11, 17408 Road 26, Madera, 831-269-2468, free.

8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Event: Music for Mutts

Enjoy live music by Rockville and Beatleville, a barbecue dinner by Tops BBQ, beer and wine vendors, raffles, adoptions and more. Proceeds will benefit the no-kill animal shelter. Valley Animal Center Dog Park, 3934 N. Hayston Ave., Fresno, 559-233-8690, valleyanimal.org, $35.

4-7 p.m.

Event: 2nd Sunday Market Bazaar

Full Circle Brewing Co., 620 F St., Fresno, 559-264-6323, fullcirclebrewing.com/event/2nd-sunday-market-bazaar-3, free, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 10.

Event: Wine & Wishes

Support Make-A-Wish Central California with food and wine tasting, a silent auction and shopping opportunities. NorthPointe Shopping Center, 6741 N. Palm Ave., Fresno, www.fringefresno.com, $75.

5-10 p.m.

Music: Ray Moore Band

Soul meets the Caribbean during this installment of Vibe Soul Lounge. Fulton 55, 875 Divisadero St., Fresno, 559-412-7400, www.fulton55.com, $10-$15.

7:30 p.m.

Find more things to do at calendar.fresnobee.com.

