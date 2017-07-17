Samantha Harris hosts Gordon Ramsay's new 'Culinary Genius'

FILE - In this Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, file photo, Samantha Harris arrives at the 22nd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. On Monday, July 17, 2017, Fox announced that Harris will be the host of a Fox TV cooking contest show debuting in August, called "Culinary Genius," a half-hour program produced by celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay. Photo by Jordan Strauss