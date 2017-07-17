FILE - In this Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, file photo, Samantha Harris arrives at the 22nd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. On Monday, July 17, 2017, Fox announced that Harris will be the host of a Fox TV cooking contest show debuting in August, called "Culinary Genius," a half-hour program produced by celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay.
FILE - In this Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, file photo, Samantha Harris arrives at the 22nd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. On Monday, July 17, 2017, Fox announced that Harris will be the host of a Fox TV cooking contest show debuting in August, called "Culinary Genius," a half-hour program produced by celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay. Photo by Jordan Strauss
FILE - In this Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, file photo, Samantha Harris arrives at the 22nd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. On Monday, July 17, 2017, Fox announced that Harris will be the host of a Fox TV cooking contest show debuting in August, called "Culinary Genius," a half-hour program produced by celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay. Photo by Jordan Strauss

Entertainment

July 17, 2017 5:53 AM

Samantha Harris hosts Gordon Ramsay's new 'Culinary Genius'

The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES

Samantha Harris is the host of a Fox TV cooking contest show airing next month.

Fox said Monday that Harris will host "Culinary Genius," a half-hour show produced by celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay.

Harris is a former co-host of "Dancing with the Stars" and "Entertainment Tonight."

"Culinary Genius" will air for three weeks on Fox owned- and operated-stations in certain TV markets. One is Los Angeles, with others to be announced.

It's getting a summer tryout with viewers, following the pattern of Fox programs such as "The Wendy Williams Show" and "TMZ Live."

"Culinary Genius," adapted from an English show of the same name, opens with lead chef Edward Lee giving contestants a cooking demonstration. Then the competition begins.

Ramsay will appear on "Culinary Genius," which debuts Aug. 7.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Heat doesn't deter fans as Adult Swim's 'Rick and Morty' tour stops in Fresno

Heat doesn't deter fans as Adult Swim's 'Rick and Morty' tour stops in Fresno 2:05

Heat doesn't deter fans as Adult Swim's 'Rick and Morty' tour stops in Fresno
Train makes a stop at Save Mart Center 1:24

Train makes a stop at Save Mart Center
'Brick Madness' might inspire you to break out your Legos 0:39

'Brick Madness' might inspire you to break out your Legos

View More Video