Comedian Brian Regan will release two comedy specials on Netflix. The first will be released later this year. Regan performs tonight at Saroyan Theatre in Fresno. Brian Friedman

Entertainment

July 16, 2017 1:17 AM

5 Things To Do Today, Sunday, July 16 | Comedy, theater and community activism

Sunday, July 16

Comedy: Brian Regan

The comic’s latest stand-up special, “Brian Regan: Live from Radio City Musical Hall,” premiered in 2015 and was the first-ever live special on Comedy Central. See Joshua Tehee’s preview at www.fresnobee.com/entertainment. Saroyan Theatre, 730 M St., Fresno, 800-745-3000, www.ticketmaster.com, $36-$46.

7 p.m.

Theatre: Legally Blonde Jr.

After Elle Woods’ boyfriend dumps her in order to attend Harvard, she uses her charm to also get into law school, where she tackles stereotypes and discovers her calling as a lawyer. Golden Chain Theatre, 42130 Highway 41, Oakhurst, 559-683-7112, www.goldenchaintheatre.org, $7-$10.

2 p.m.

Music: Spellbound

Enjoy a concert by the Robin Trower tribute band. Fulton 55, 875 Divisadero St., Fresno, 559-412-7400, www.fulton55.com, $5-$7.

6:30 p.m.

Community: PFLAG Tulare & Kings Counties meeting

Carla Sawyer and William Vanlandingham are members of the Loss Team and will discuss the services they provide to survivors of suicide. Congregation B’nai David, 1039 S. Chinowth St., Visalia, 559-363-0992, free.

3-5 p.m.

Community: Roots to Make Us Stronger

The afternoon workshop focuses on useful tips for dealing with cops and medical emergencies in volatile confrontations. The event will close with an evening of musical performances including Mare Advertencia Lirika, Ambeeka and more. Fres.Co, 1918 Fresno St., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/104479990195254, $10, free 10 ages 17 and younger. Workshop is free.

1-4:30 p.m. and 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Find more things to do at calendar.fresnobee.com.

  Comments  

