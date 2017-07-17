5 Things To Do Today, Monday, July 17 | Live music, Salsa dancing and baseball

Monday, July 17
Scott Patterson is best known as Luke Danes from “Gilmore Girls” and is currently performing shows set in coffee houses across the country. Yellow Mug Coffee, 1137 E. Champlain Drive, Fresno, 559-981-5840, www.smithradioband.com/home, $20, $50 meet and greet.
2 p.m. and 6 p.m.
Event: Li-Young Lee and Brenda Shaughnessy
Li-Young Lee is the author of four books of poetry, including, most recently, “Behind My Eyes.” Brenda Shaughnessy is the author of three books of poetry, including “Human Dark with Sugar,” and the winner of the James Laughlin Award. Fresno State, John Wright Theatre, 5201 N. Maple Ave., Fresno, 559-278-2216, blogs.calstate.edu/summerarts/event/li-young-lee-and-eileen-myles, $8-$10.
7 p.m.
Community: Tropical Monday
DJ Lady D will be spinning salsa, merengue, bachata and cumbia hits. The Square at Campus Pointe, 5050 N. Chestnut Ave., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/1443467319065806.
7:30-10 p.m.
Event: Visalia baseball
Beat the heat at a minor-league game as the Visalia Rawhide host the Lancaster JetHawks. Visalia Rawhide Stadium, 300 N. Giddings St., Visalia, 559-732-4433, www.milb.com/index.jsp?sid=t516.
11 a.m.
Community: Home buyer seminar
First-time home buyers can learn about the process from start to finish, including applying for a mortgage loan, homeowner’s insurance and more. The Falls Event Center, 4105 W. Figarden Drive, Fresno, 559-355-2851, info@empirerealtypm.com, www.facebook.com/events/1542373062449864, free.
6:30-8:30 p.m.
Find more things to do at calendar.fresnobee.com.
Comments