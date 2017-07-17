Scott Patterson, from “Gilmore Girls,” performs an acoustic show tonight.
Scott Patterson, from “Gilmore Girls,” performs an acoustic show tonight. SCOTT HUMBERT THE CW
Scott Patterson, from “Gilmore Girls,” performs an acoustic show tonight. SCOTT HUMBERT THE CW

Entertainment

July 17, 2017 1:58 AM

5 Things To Do Today, Monday, July 17 | Live music, Salsa dancing and baseball

Monday, July 17

Music: Atomic Love Acoustic Coffee House Tour

Scott Patterson is best known as Luke Danes from “Gilmore Girls” and is currently performing shows set in coffee houses across the country. Yellow Mug Coffee, 1137 E. Champlain Drive, Fresno, 559-981-5840, www.smithradioband.com/home, $20, $50 meet and greet.

2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Event: Li-Young Lee and Brenda Shaughnessy

Li-Young Lee is the author of four books of poetry, including, most recently, “Behind My Eyes.” Brenda Shaughnessy is the author of three books of poetry, including “Human Dark with Sugar,” and the winner of the James Laughlin Award. Fresno State, John Wright Theatre, 5201 N. Maple Ave., Fresno, 559-278-2216, blogs.calstate.edu/summerarts/event/li-young-lee-and-eileen-myles, $8-$10.

7 p.m.

Community: Tropical Monday

DJ Lady D will be spinning salsa, merengue, bachata and cumbia hits. The Square at Campus Pointe, 5050 N. Chestnut Ave., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/1443467319065806.

7:30-10 p.m.

Event: Visalia baseball

Beat the heat at a minor-league game as the Visalia Rawhide host the Lancaster JetHawks. Visalia Rawhide Stadium, 300 N. Giddings St., Visalia, 559-732-4433, www.milb.com/index.jsp?sid=t516.

11 a.m.

Community: Home buyer seminar

First-time home buyers can learn about the process from start to finish, including applying for a mortgage loan, homeowner’s insurance and more. The Falls Event Center, 4105 W. Figarden Drive, Fresno, 559-355-2851, info@empirerealtypm.com, www.facebook.com/events/1542373062449864, free.

6:30-8:30 p.m.

Find more things to do at calendar.fresnobee.com.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Heat doesn't deter fans as Adult Swim's 'Rick and Morty' tour stops in Fresno

Heat doesn't deter fans as Adult Swim's 'Rick and Morty' tour stops in Fresno 2:05

Heat doesn't deter fans as Adult Swim's 'Rick and Morty' tour stops in Fresno
Train makes a stop at Save Mart Center 1:24

Train makes a stop at Save Mart Center
'Brick Madness' might inspire you to break out your Legos 0:39

'Brick Madness' might inspire you to break out your Legos

View More Video