5 Things To Do Today, Saturday, July 15 | Concerts, benefits and a ‘Rocky Horror’ show

Saturday, July 15
Event: Wine tasting for a cause
Di Arie Winery will be tasting Mixed Breed, a new red wine blend created for the benefit of animal welfare organizations. A percentage of the proceeds from every bottle sold will be donated to the Central California SPCA of Fresno. Total Wine and More, 7925 N. Blackstone Ave., Fresno, 559-547-3160.
1-5 p.m.
Concert: Blood, Sweat & Tears
The group’s hits include “You’ve Made Me So Very Happy” and “Spinning Wheel.” The concert benefits Hands in the Community, providing help to people with crisis and short-term needs in Tulare and Kings counties. Visalia Fox Theatre, 300 W. Main St., Visalia, 559-625-1369, www.foxvisalia.org, $40-$80.
8 p.m.
Concert: Everclear
The alternative rock band is bringing back the 90’s nostalgia with their hits “Father of Mine” and “Wonderful.” Wakehouse Woodfire Grill & Barrel, 850 Kings River Road, Reedley, www.livemusiccity.com/event/4003, $25.
6 p.m.
Theatre: Ragtime
Set in the turn-of-the-century New York, three tales are woven together: an upper-class wife, a determined Jewish immigrant, and a young Harlem musician. Playhouse Merced, 452 W. Main St., Merced, 209-725-8587, www.playhousemerced.com, $15-$22.
7:30 p.m.
Bring your favorite props from squirt guns to newspaper for a special screening of the 1975 cult film. Engelmann Cellars, 3275 N. Rolinda Ave., Fresno, 559-274-9463, www.facebook.com/events/1982624975305576.
7-10 p.m.
