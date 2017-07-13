Minnesota judge cancels Universal deal with Prince estate

FILE - In this Feb. 18, 1985 file photo, Prince performs at the Forum in Inglewood, Calif. A Minnesota judge has ruled Thursday, July 13, 2017, that Universal Music Group should be released from a music rights deal with Prince's estate. Universal struck a deal with the estate in January, but the estate later sought to cancel the deal after Warner Bros. Records claimed it conflicted with a contract it signed with Prince in 2014. Liu Heung Shing, File AP Photo