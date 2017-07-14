Box of freshly packed peaches from Wawona Ranch.
Entertainment

July 14, 2017 1:42 AM

Five Things To Do Today, Friday, July 14 | Peach party, martial arts and a Hunchback

Friday, July 14

Theater: ‘The Hunchback of Notre Dame’

Children’s Musical Theaterworks presents the musical based on the Victor Hugo novel featuring an award-winning score. Veterans Memorial Museum, 2425 Fresno St., Fresno, 866-973-9610, www.cmtworks.org, $14-$22.

7:30 p.m.

Event: Old Town Peach Party

Sample unique peach recipes created by chefs from the Institute of Technology Culinary Academy and other local vendors. Old Town Clovis, 559-454-9400, oldtownclovis.org.

5:30-9 p.m.

Event: 559 Fights

The 125-pound main event features Jaime Mora against Paul Elizondo. Visalia Convention Center, 303 E. Acequia Ave., Visalia, 559-813-0307, www.facebook.com/events/829098447246945, $25.

7 p.m.

Event: Screening of ‘Dr. Strangelove’

Stanley Kubrick’s 1964 dark comedy is about a nuclear war triggered by a general’s need to protect Americans. Visalia Fox Theatre, 300 W. Main St., Visalia, 559-625-1369, www.foxvisalia.org, $5.

7:30 p.m.

Music: Dead Rabbitts

It’s a night of metalcore also featuring I Set My Friends on Fire and Set to Stun. Full Circle Brewing Co., 620 F St., Fresno, 559-264-6323, fullcirclebrewing.com/event/dead-rabbits-i-set-my-friends-on-fire-set-to-stun, $16.

6 p.m.

  Comments  

