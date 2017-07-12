Police release arrest video of Buffalo Bills player in Ohio

This undated photo provided by the Sharonville Police Department in Sharonville, Ohio, shows Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Adolphus Washington, a Cincinnati native and former Ohio State football standout who was arrested Sunday, July 9, 2017, and is accused of improperly carrying a concealed weapon. A police report says officers were breaking up a crowd Sunday, July 9, 2017, at a water park in Sharonville, Ohio, when Washington "reached for and displayed a gun while sitting inside his vehicle, just feet away from officers." Sharonville Police Department via AP)