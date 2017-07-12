Kid Rock hints at potential US Senate run in Michigan

FILE - In this Feb. 22, 2015 file photo, Kid Rock performs before the Daytona 500 NASCAR Sprint Cup series auto race at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla. The musician from suburban Detroit is teasing his potential 2018 U.S. Senate candidacy, though it is news to Michigan Republicans. Kid Rock, who was born Robert Ritchie, said Wednesday, July 12, 2017, that a website hinting at his campaign —www.kidrockforsenate.com — is legit. Terry Renna, File AP Photo