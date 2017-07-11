Entertainment

July 11, 2017 10:04 PM

Actor James Cromwell to report to jail for plant protest

The Associated Press
WAWAYANDA, N.Y.

Oscar-nominated actor James Cromwell is heading to jail in New York for blocking traffic to protest a power plant.

A town judge sentenced the 77-year-old Cromwell and two fellow protesters to a week in the Orange County Jail for civil disobedience at the construction site of a 650-megawatt natural gas-fired power plant in December 2015.

The protesters say the plant in Wawayanda (way-way-AHN'-dah), 60 miles (96 kilometers) northwest of New York City, threatens the environment. A spokesman for the group Protect Orange County says Cromwell and others will rally at the plant site before reporting to jail Friday afternoon.

Cromwell lives in a neighboring town. He has appeared in more than 50 films, including "Babe" and "L.A. Confidential."

