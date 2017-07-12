“Ancient Sun” by Valerie Runningwolf will be on display at Gallery 25.
Entertainment

July 12, 2017 1:06 AM

5 Things To Do Today, Wednesday, July 12 | Graphic novels, art show and storytelling

Wednesday, July 12

Event: Graphic novel lecture

Vinton Heuck has worked for DC and Marvel in addition to his own creations and is currently directing on the third season of “Young Justice” for the WB. Fresno State, John Wright Theatre, 5201 N. Maple Ave., Fresno, 559-278-2216, blogs.calstate.edu/summerarts/event/rad-sechrist, $8-$10.

7 p.m.

Music: Ramirez

The hip-hop artist from San Francisco will perform with Germ and Shakewell. Strummer’s, 833 E. Fern Ave., Fresno, 559-485-5356, www.strummersclub.com, $17-$40.

7 p.m.

Event: Group art exhibit

Judith Goulart will show floral photographs from the Central Valley; Valerie Runningwolf will explore where art meets words; and Barbara Van Arnam will show images in acrylic, oil, ink and pastels. Gallery 25, 1419 M St., Fresno, 559-264-4092, gallery25.org.

Noon-4 p.m.

Event: Rock climbing group

The women’s only group is open to all skill levels looking to improve their performance. MetalMark Climbing + Fitness, 4042 N. Cedar Ave., Fresno, 559-229-7900, www.rei.com/events/womens-rock-climbing-group/fresno/175292, free.

6-8 p.m.

Community: Story Jam

Share your five-minute story during an evening of community storytelling. Politi Branch Library, 5771 N. First St., Fresno, 559-600-6174, www.fresnolibrary.org, free.

6:30-7:30 p.m.

