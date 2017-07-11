5 Things To Do Today, Tuesday, July 11 | Train, birds of prey & relaxation techniques

Tuesday, July 11
Concert: Train
The group’s hit songs include “Hey, Soul Sister,” “Meet Virginia” and “Drops of Jupiter.” O.A.R. and Natasha Bedingfield will open the show. Save Mart Center, 2650 E. Shaw Ave., Fresno, 559-278-3400, www.savemartcenter.com, $39.50-$89.50.
7 p.m.
Event: Cat’s Birds of Prey
Join Cat Krosschell for an interactive presentation with her live birds of prey. Pinedale Branch Library, 7170 N. Pablo Ave., Fresno, 559-439-0486, www.fresnolibrary.org, free.
10:30-11:30 a.m.
David Davenport tackles erroneous family trees that are often found on online ancestry trees. Woodward Park Regional Library, 944 E. Perrin Ave., Fresno, 559-600-6230, fresnogenealogy.org, free.
6:30-8:30 p.m.
Event: iOS production
Learn how to shoot and edit video with iOS mobile devices. CMAC, 1555 Van Ness Ave., Fresno, 559-266-2622, www.facebook.com/events/302063416888632.
6-9 p.m.
Community: Relaxation session
The session includes 45 minutes of gentle yoga followed by 40 minutes of chakra-balancing meditation. Unity of Fresno, 315 W. Shields Ave., Fresno, 559-449-1534, donations.
12:15-1:40 p.m.
