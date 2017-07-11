Train with lead singer Patrick Monahan performs tonight at Save Mart Center.
July 11, 2017 1:49 AM

5 Things To Do Today, Tuesday, July 11 | Train, birds of prey & relaxation techniques

Tuesday, July 11

Concert: Train

The group’s hit songs include “Hey, Soul Sister,” “Meet Virginia” and “Drops of Jupiter.” O.A.R. and Natasha Bedingfield will open the show. Save Mart Center, 2650 E. Shaw Ave., Fresno, 559-278-3400, www.savemartcenter.com, $39.50-$89.50.

7 p.m.

Event: Cat’s Birds of Prey

Join Cat Krosschell for an interactive presentation with her live birds of prey. Pinedale Branch Library, 7170 N. Pablo Ave., Fresno, 559-439-0486, www.fresnolibrary.org, free.

10:30-11:30 a.m.

Event: Fresno County Genealogical Society meeting

David Davenport tackles erroneous family trees that are often found on online ancestry trees. Woodward Park Regional Library, 944 E. Perrin Ave., Fresno, 559-600-6230, fresnogenealogy.org, free.

6:30-8:30 p.m.

Event: iOS production

Learn how to shoot and edit video with iOS mobile devices. CMAC, 1555 Van Ness Ave., Fresno, 559-266-2622, www.facebook.com/events/302063416888632.

6-9 p.m.

Community: Relaxation session

The session includes 45 minutes of gentle yoga followed by 40 minutes of chakra-balancing meditation. Unity of Fresno, 315 W. Shields Ave., Fresno, 559-449-1534, donations.

12:15-1:40 p.m.

