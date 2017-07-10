Entertainment

Christie prepares for post-beach polling, sports radio show

The Associated Press
TRENTON, N.J.

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is set to find out what a photo of him hanging out at a beach closed to the public means for his popularity and then audition for a new job.

A Monmouth University poll of the governor's popularity will be released Monday afternoon.

The Republican will then fill in for Mike Francesa on WFAN. The station says the appearances Monday and Tuesday are an audition as the station seeks a replacement for the host leaving this year.

Christie has often filled in on the WFAN morning show.

Christie was photographed with his family on the beach outside of his state-owned residence on Island Beach State Park while it was closed to the public because of a government shutdown.

