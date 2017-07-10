Entertainment

July 10, 2017 2:32 AM

Great Lakes freighter sinking survivor to share experiences

The Associated Press
CHARLEVOIX, Mich.

One of two survivors of the Carl D. Bradley sinking nearly 60 years ago will share his experiences in northwestern Lower Michigan.

The Charlevoix Public Library on Tuesday will host "An Evening with Frank Mays." The event presented by the Charlevoix Historical Society includes a lecture, question-and-answer session and book signings.

Thirty-three lives were lost when the 603-foot freighter broke up at the top of Lake Michigan on Nov. 19, 1958. As it broke in two, first mate Elmer Fleming and Mays, the watchman, landed near a life raft and managed to scramble aboard.

They tried to save two more crew members from the water as well. But the other two died before help arrived, one disappearing when the raft overturned and the other dying of shock.

___

Online:

http://chxhistory.com

