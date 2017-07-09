Matisyahu performs at Tower Theatre tonight.
Entertainment

July 09, 2017 12:38 AM

5 Things To Do Today, Sunday, July 9 | Matisyahu, blues tribute, bazaar and more

Sunday, July 9

Concert: Matisyahu

The lyricist, MC and beatboxer combines Jewish themes with reggae, rock and hip hop. His second album, “Youth” was nominated for a Grammy. Tower Theatre, 815 E. Olive Ave., Fresno, 559-485-9050, www.towertheatrefresno.org, $36.50-$56.50.

7:30 p.m.

Music: The Johnny Rawls Southern Soul Review

An evening of blues, soul and R&B featuring Linwood Slim and Deja Blues. Wakehouse Woodhouse Grill & Barrel, 850 Kings River Road, Reedley, 559-637-9000, www.facebook.com/events/107434003233486, $15.

4-8 p.m.

Event: Market Bazaar

A day of live entertainment, craft beer and shopping from vendors offering a variety of handcrafted goods. Full Circle Brewing Co., 620 F St., Fresno, 559-264-6323, fullcirclebrewing.com/event/2nd-sunday-market-bazaar/2017-07-09.

11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Community: Women’s bike maintenance class

Get back on the go with hands-on experience fixing a flat tire and changing your bike tube. REI, 7810 N. Blackstone Ave., Fresno, 559-261-4168, www.rei.com/events/womens-fix-a-flat-hands-on-bike-maintenance/fresno/172419, $40.

11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Theater: School House Rock Live Jr.

The kids workshop experience presents their summer production. The play stars Tom, a teacher nervous about his first day of teaching. Golden Chain Theatre, 42130 Highway 41, Oakhurst, 559-683-7112, www.goldenchaintheatre.org, $7-$10.

2 p.m.

Find more things to do at calendar.fresnobee.com.

