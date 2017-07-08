Leslie Tamura, left, joins others performing traditional Japanese dance during the 2009 Obon Festival at the Fresno Buddhist Temple. The 72nd annual event is tonight.
Entertainment

July 08, 2017 1:30 AM

5 Things To Do Today, Saturday, July 8 | Concerts and festivals

Saturday, July 8

Concert: P.O.D.

The rock group will perform with Alien Ant Farm and Powerflo featuring Sen Dog from Cypress Hill and Billy from Biohazard. Full Circle Brewing Co., 620 F St., Fresno, 559-264-6323, www.facebook.com/events/150597235484530, $25.

8 p.m.

Event: Obon Festival

The 72nd annual traditional and cultural event remembers and honors ancestors who have passed. There will be Asian food and beverages, traditional Japanese street dancing, taiko drumming, memorial lanterns and more. Fresno Buddhist Temple, 2690 E. Alluvial Ave., Clovis, 559-442-4054, www.fresnobuddhisttemple.org, free.

2-10 p.m.

Concert: Summer Jam heats up

Wiz Khalifa is set to light the stage up at the first annual Fresno Summer Jam 2017, with performances by Warren G, Hopsin and Luniz. Selland Arena, 700 M St., Fresno, 559-445-8100, www.ticketmaster.com, $24.50-$59.50.

7 p.m.

WizKhalifa0708
Wiz Khalifa headlines the Fresno Summer Jam 2017 concert tonight at Selland Arena.
CRAIG KOHLRUSS Fresno Bee file

Event: Managing your backyard orchard

Join the Fresno County Master Gardeners for tips on pruning fruit trees for the summer to keep them manageable. Garden of the Sun, 1750 N. Winery Ave., Fresno, 559-241-7515, ucanr.edu/sites/mgfresno, free.

9:30-11 a.m.

Event: All-American hot dog festival

Support the Three Rivers volunteer firefighters and the museum with a day of hot dogs, corn on the cob and root beer floats. Fire trucks from the different fire departments will be on display. Three Rivers Historical Museum, 42268 Sierra Drive, Three Rivers, 559-561-2707, www.3rmuseum.org, $8.

10 a.m.-4 p.m.

