5 Things To Do Today, Saturday, July 8 | Concerts and festivals

Saturday, July 8
Concert: P.O.D.
The rock group will perform with Alien Ant Farm and Powerflo featuring Sen Dog from Cypress Hill and Billy from Biohazard. Full Circle Brewing Co., 620 F St., Fresno, 559-264-6323, www.facebook.com/events/150597235484530, $25.
8 p.m.
Event: Obon Festival
The 72nd annual traditional and cultural event remembers and honors ancestors who have passed. There will be Asian food and beverages, traditional Japanese street dancing, taiko drumming, memorial lanterns and more. Fresno Buddhist Temple, 2690 E. Alluvial Ave., Clovis, 559-442-4054, www.fresnobuddhisttemple.org, free.
2-10 p.m.
Concert: Summer Jam heats up
Wiz Khalifa is set to light the stage up at the first annual Fresno Summer Jam 2017, with performances by Warren G, Hopsin and Luniz. Selland Arena, 700 M St., Fresno, 559-445-8100, www.ticketmaster.com, $24.50-$59.50.
7 p.m.
Join the Fresno County Master Gardeners for tips on pruning fruit trees for the summer to keep them manageable. Garden of the Sun, 1750 N. Winery Ave., Fresno, 559-241-7515, ucanr.edu/sites/mgfresno, free.
9:30-11 a.m.
Support the Three Rivers volunteer firefighters and the museum with a day of hot dogs, corn on the cob and root beer floats. Fire trucks from the different fire departments will be on display. Three Rivers Historical Museum, 42268 Sierra Drive, Three Rivers, 559-561-2707, www.3rmuseum.org, $8.
10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Find more things to do at calendar.fresnobee.com.
Comments