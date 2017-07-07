Five Things To Do Today, Friday, July 7 | Movies in the park and plenty of live music

Friday, July 7
Theater: From Selma To Havana
The 2nd Street Dancers will perform for their local community before heading to Havana, Cuba, for a special performance. Selma Arts Center, 1935 High St., Selma, 559-891-0388, www.dancingschoolofselma.com, $10.
7 p.m.
Music: Yosemite Music Festival
The two-day, family-friendly festival features a mix of rock, reggae, blues, folk and country music. Mariposa County Fairgrounds, 5007 Fairgrounds Road, Mariposa, 209-966-6334, www.yosemitemusicfestival.com, $30-$35.
3 p.m.-midnight
Event: Movies in the Park
Bring a blanket or lawn chairs, grab food from a local vendor and wait for “The LEGO Movie” to begin at dusk. Eaton Plaza, 2400 Fresno St., Fresno, www.fresno.gov/parks/activities-recreational-programs, free.
Dusk
Event: Summer hangouts
It’s movie night (“Fantastic Beasts”) in this weekly event that features food trucks, frozen desserts, wine and beverages and more. Ramos Torres Winery, 1665 Simpson St., Kingsburg, 559-737-8042, www.ramostorres.com/events.html, free.
7:30-10:30 p.m.
Music: Beach Fossils
The indie rock band from Brooklyn formed in 2009 with band members Dustin Payseur, Jack Doyle Smith and Tommy Davidson. She-Devils and Ablebody will also perform. Strummer’s, 833 E. Fern Ave., Fresno, 559-485-5356, www.strummersclub.com, $15.
8 p.m.
