Fridays in the summer are movie nights at Eaton Plaza in downtown Fresno.
Fridays in the summer are movie nights at Eaton Plaza in downtown Fresno. MARK CROSSE Fresno Bee file
Fridays in the summer are movie nights at Eaton Plaza in downtown Fresno. MARK CROSSE Fresno Bee file

Entertainment

July 07, 2017 12:55 AM

Five Things To Do Today, Friday, July 7 | Movies in the park and plenty of live music

Friday, July 7

Theater: From Selma To Havana

The 2nd Street Dancers will perform for their local community before heading to Havana, Cuba, for a special performance. Selma Arts Center, 1935 High St., Selma, 559-891-0388, www.dancingschoolofselma.com, $10.

7 p.m.

Music: Yosemite Music Festival

The two-day, family-friendly festival features a mix of rock, reggae, blues, folk and country music. Mariposa County Fairgrounds, 5007 Fairgrounds Road, Mariposa, 209-966-6334, www.yosemitemusicfestival.com, $30-$35.

3 p.m.-midnight

Event: Movies in the Park

Bring a blanket or lawn chairs, grab food from a local vendor and wait for “The LEGO Movie” to begin at dusk. Eaton Plaza, 2400 Fresno St., Fresno, www.fresno.gov/parks/activities-recreational-programs, free.

Dusk

Event: Summer hangouts

It’s movie night (“Fantastic Beasts”) in this weekly event that features food trucks, frozen desserts, wine and beverages and more. Ramos Torres Winery, 1665 Simpson St., Kingsburg, 559-737-8042, www.ramostorres.com/events.html, free.

7:30-10:30 p.m.

Music: Beach Fossils

The indie rock band from Brooklyn formed in 2009 with band members Dustin Payseur, Jack Doyle Smith and Tommy Davidson. She-Devils and Ablebody will also perform. Strummer’s, 833 E. Fern Ave., Fresno, 559-485-5356, www.strummersclub.com, $15.

8 p.m.

Find more things to do at calendar.fresnobee.com.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Independence Day fireworks light up the sky over Wild Water Adventure Park in Clovis

Independence Day fireworks light up the sky over Wild Water Adventure Park in Clovis 1:45

Independence Day fireworks light up the sky over Wild Water Adventure Park in Clovis
In just 5 seconds a young photographer created one of Fresno's most iconic photographs 2:48

In just 5 seconds a young photographer created one of Fresno's most iconic photographs
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle 2:38

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

View More Video