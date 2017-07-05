Upset about your breakup? This reality TV celeb provides example of what NOT to do.

Breakups are tough.
Especially if you’re the one who’s been cheated on.
But you probably shouldn’t do what Rob Kardashian just did Wednesday afternoon for all of the internet world to see.
It could get you in trouble with the law.
Kardashian, best known for being a younger brother to reality TV star Kim Kardashian, went on a social media rant about his breakup and posted nude photos of his ex-fiancee, Blac Chyna.
He alleged that she cheated on him and used him for his money.
My bed that my child lays in and she gave the robes I got to all her dudes in my house that I pay for. Lol smh— ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) July 5, 2017
“I never been this disrespected in my life by a woman,” Kardashian wrote on Instagram. “A woman I just paid 16K rent and Ferrari I just bought and lambo and 400K in Jewelry. Damn.”
Airing your dirty laundry for all to see is one thing.
Posting nude photos of an ex without consent takes it to a whole other level.
Kardashian’s nude photos posts could have violated California’s “Revenge Porn” law, which was added to the state penal code in 2013.
Post by #robkardashian of nude photos of #BLACCHYNAV is a textbook violation of Cal's revenge porn law. Watch #ABC7 at 6:30pm for details. pic.twitter.com/UIPqxw6RVx— Internet Law Center (@InternetLawCent) July 5, 2017
Revenge porn is when a victim initially knows and consents to the recording of sexual images of him/her with the understanding the images will remain private. But then the images are distributed without consent.
Committing revenge porn could mean up to six months in jail.
Someone who violates the Revenge Porn law – in this case Kardashian – could face up to six months in jail.
Kardashian’s posts have since been deleted. His Instagram account was shut down, too.
But he ended up re-posting some of his rants on Twitter.
Since Instagram shut me down everyone peep my twitter lol— ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) July 5, 2017
In typical internet fashion, others on social media saved Kardashian’s posts and re-uploaded his rants and the nude photos.
At least one “real” celebrity wasn’t haven’t any sympathy for Kardashian.
Rapper Snoop Dogg chimed in to say: “Quit crying to the internet.”
