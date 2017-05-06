Singer-songwriter Lesa Silvermore to release first album

Local music fans are likely well-acquainted with Lesa Silvermore from the countless Sarasota shows she's played since she was a Booker High School freshman.
But they've never had an album of hers to listen to -- until now.
The singer-songwriter and Sarasota native will celebrate the release of her debut full-length "Doppelganger" and her 25th birthday at a show Saturday at Growler's Pub, where she hosts an open mic on Tuesdays. The self-released album combines full-band versions of previously recorded tracks and new material.
"Half of them are songs people are going to recognize, which I think might be really nice for people, like, 'Oh, I know this song! She plays it all the time,'" Silvermore said. "And then some will be like, 'Oh, wow, I've never heard this one.'"
The album's opening single "Runaway with Me" fleshes out a song from her 2011 EP "Red Hair and Acoustic Guitars" with a full band, which includes local musicians Toby Norton (guitar), Josh Scheible (bass) and Doug Rogells (drums.) It also features keyboards and back-up vocals from Matthew Frost, whose studio in Nokomis is where the album was recorded.
Silvermore said her musical inspirations for the record included singer-songwriters Alexz Johnson, Vance Joy and in particular Father John Misty and how he uses instrumentation.
"His lyrics and the way he knows how to come in full and go back down, it was inspirational because I never had a full band to play with," Silvermore said.
When it comes to her own lyrics, she said she wants to write songs people can relate to without being too confessional due to the size of Sarasota.
"My biggest challenge with lyrics is being honest," Silvermore said. "I live in a small town, so people are like, 'Oh, I know what that's about.'"
A new song, "Awake," deals with living in a town for a long time, which can make you feel like you're not going places. It won't be on "Doppelganger," but Silvermore said she'll feature it at the album release show.
The following weekend, she and her band will perform at this year's Harvey Music Festival free concert May 13 at Five Points Park. Silvermore, who is a film student at State College of Florida, will also work with the festival doing video.
And after that, she'll go on an East Coast tour that includes Atlanta, Nashville and Harlem dates. She'll play solo and tour with fellow folk singer-songwriter Sam Robertson, who will also perform at her album release show.
Silvermore said she wanted to release her own record and book her own tour to encourage other musicians who feel like they can't do it themselves.
"I wanted in a way prove that you can do this, you can make a full album," Silvermore said. "I'm booking a tour for the summer. I'm doing it all on my own."
Lesa Silvermore Album Release Party: 8:30 p.m. Saturday; Growler's Pub; 941-487-7373; growlersonline.com
Comments