Entertainment

May 08, 2017 4:00 AM

5 Things To Do Today, Monday, May 8

Monday, May 8

Event: Succulent Creations

Learn how to create a succulent arrangement just in time for Mother’s Day. David’s Reedley, 1034 G St., Reedley, 559-638-2635, www.facebook.com/events/1775534322776247, $30.

6:30 p.m.

Event: Arts in Corrections orientation

Musicians, visual and performing artists interested in working in a state corrections facility are encouraged to attend to have any questions answered. Fresno Arts Council, 1245 Van Ness Ave., Fresno, 559-237-9734, www.facebook.com/events/703914363114027, Jenny@fresnoartscouncil.org.

4-5 p.m.

Music: Piano recital

The concert will feature the intermediate and advanced groups. Fresno City College, Old Administration Building, 1101 E. University Ave., Fresno, 559-442-8221, $5.

7:30 p.m.

Event: Therapy Dogs International orientation meeting

Therapy dogs bring emotional encouragement to patients in a variety of facilities. Marie Callender’s, 1781 E. Shaw Ave., Fresno, 559-994-9212, www.facebook.com/TDIChapter220.

7 p.m.

Community: Tai chi class

Reduce stress, increase balance and flexibility, and clear your mind with a meditation class that will follow. Woodward Park Regional Library, 944 E. Perrin Ave., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/161725664358299.

10:30 a.m.-noon

Find more things to do at calendar.fresnobee.com.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Great music and perfect weather headline Grizzly Fest 2017

Great music and perfect weather headline Grizzly Fest 2017 1:53

Great music and perfect weather headline Grizzly Fest 2017
Central Valley Honor Flight veterans John Arambel and Ervin Toews reminisce 1:27

Central Valley Honor Flight veterans John Arambel and Ervin Toews reminisce

Movie trailer: 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' 2:30

Movie trailer: 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2'

View More Video

Entertainment Videos