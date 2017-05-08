5 Things To Do Today, Monday, May 8

Monday, May 8
Event: Succulent Creations
Learn how to create a succulent arrangement just in time for Mother’s Day. David’s Reedley, 1034 G St., Reedley, 559-638-2635, www.facebook.com/events/1775534322776247, $30.
6:30 p.m.
Event: Arts in Corrections orientation
Musicians, visual and performing artists interested in working in a state corrections facility are encouraged to attend to have any questions answered. Fresno Arts Council, 1245 Van Ness Ave., Fresno, 559-237-9734, www.facebook.com/events/703914363114027, Jenny@fresnoartscouncil.org.
4-5 p.m.
Music: Piano recital
The concert will feature the intermediate and advanced groups. Fresno City College, Old Administration Building, 1101 E. University Ave., Fresno, 559-442-8221, $5.
7:30 p.m.
Therapy dogs bring emotional encouragement to patients in a variety of facilities. Marie Callender’s, 1781 E. Shaw Ave., Fresno, 559-994-9212, www.facebook.com/TDIChapter220.
7 p.m.
Community: Tai chi class
Reduce stress, increase balance and flexibility, and clear your mind with a meditation class that will follow. Woodward Park Regional Library, 944 E. Perrin Ave., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/161725664358299.
10:30 a.m.-noon
