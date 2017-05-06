5 Things To Do Today, Saturday, May 6

Saturday, May 6
Concert: MercyMe
Hawk Nelson and Micah Tyler open the show for a night of worship and praise. Warnors Center for the Performing Arts, 1400 Fulton St., Fresno, 559-264-2848, tickets.warnors.org/eventperformances.asp?evt=286, $30-$55.
7 p.m.
Event: Kerman Almond Festival
Enjoy live entertainment, food vendors, an almond baking contest, kids fun zone and more. Kerckhoff Park, 15061 W. G St., Kerman, 559-846-9324, www.facebook.com/events/1262178657175040.
11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Event: Spring Wine Walk
Pollasky Avenue, between Fourth and Fifth streets, will be lined with more than 20 wineries. Old Town Clovis, oldtownclovis.org/clovis-calendar/spring-wine-walk.
5-8:30 p.m.
Event: Fresno Basque Club
Mass will begin at 11 a.m., a lamb barbecue lunch will be served from 1 to 3 p.m. The event includes a parade, Basque folk dancers and more. Rancho Vista Del Rio, 6440 N. Golden State, Madera, 559-226-7499, www.santafebasque.com.
9 a.m.
Sports: Fresno Fuego
The soccer team kicks off the 2017 season against the Burlingame Dragons. Chukchansi Park, 1800 Tulare St., Fresno, 559-320-8497, www.ticketreturn.com/prod2/team.asp?SponsorID=9472#.WQu9bVUrKCh, $6-$11.
7:30 p.m.
