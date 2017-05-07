Entertainment

May 07, 2017 12:39 AM

5 Things To Do Today, Sunday, May 7

Sunday, May 7

Event: Daniel Tosh

The popular comedian is host of the successful Comedy Central series “Tosh.O.” Save Mart Center, 2650 E. Shaw Ave., Fresno, 559-347-3400, www.savemartcenter.com, $59.50-$75, $20 students.

7:30 p.m.

Music: Clovis Community Choir

The 70-voice choir will present “Pure Imagination: From Broadway to Hollywood,” a collection of songs from shows such as “Wicked,” “Mary Poppins” and many more. Paul Shaghoian Concert Hall, 2770 E. International Ave., Fresno, 559-327-2876, free.

7-8:15 p.m.

Event: Beer & Wine Tasting

The Madera County Farm Bureau will hold the tasting as a scholarship fundraiser. The event includes a live auction and local cuisine. Peters Brothers Nursery, 1135 S. Granada Drive, Madera, 559-674-8871, www.maderafb.com, $60, $50 advance.

2:30-5:30 p.m.

Event: Street Faire and Car Show

Enjoy live music, bounce houses and vendor booths, food and a car show hosted by the Nomads. Downtown Reedley, 559-856-1222, www.facebook.com/events/651054731686090.

10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Music: Gray Gregson’s Reunion Show

The reunion show features local musicians including Bob Rains & Tootski, Square One, Austin Coleman Head, Jon Bradford, Bill Bixler and more. Jimbo’s, 451 Herndon Ave., Clovis, 559-433-5716, $5.

6-10 p.m.

Find more things to do at calendar.fresnobee.com.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Great music and perfect weather headline Grizzly Fest 2017

Great music and perfect weather headline Grizzly Fest 2017 1:53

Great music and perfect weather headline Grizzly Fest 2017
Central Valley Honor Flight veterans John Arambel and Ervin Toews reminisce 1:27

Central Valley Honor Flight veterans John Arambel and Ervin Toews reminisce

Movie trailer: 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' 2:30

Movie trailer: 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2'

View More Video

Entertainment Videos