5 Things To Do Today, Sunday, May 7

Sunday, May 7
Event: Daniel Tosh
The popular comedian is host of the successful Comedy Central series “Tosh.O.” Save Mart Center, 2650 E. Shaw Ave., Fresno, 559-347-3400, www.savemartcenter.com, $59.50-$75, $20 students.
7:30 p.m.
Music: Clovis Community Choir
The 70-voice choir will present “Pure Imagination: From Broadway to Hollywood,” a collection of songs from shows such as “Wicked,” “Mary Poppins” and many more. Paul Shaghoian Concert Hall, 2770 E. International Ave., Fresno, 559-327-2876, free.
7-8:15 p.m.
Event: Beer & Wine Tasting
The Madera County Farm Bureau will hold the tasting as a scholarship fundraiser. The event includes a live auction and local cuisine. Peters Brothers Nursery, 1135 S. Granada Drive, Madera, 559-674-8871, www.maderafb.com, $60, $50 advance.
2:30-5:30 p.m.
Event: Street Faire and Car Show
Enjoy live music, bounce houses and vendor booths, food and a car show hosted by the Nomads. Downtown Reedley, 559-856-1222, www.facebook.com/events/651054731686090.
10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Music: Gray Gregson’s Reunion Show
The reunion show features local musicians including Bob Rains & Tootski, Square One, Austin Coleman Head, Jon Bradford, Bill Bixler and more. Jimbo’s, 451 Herndon Ave., Clovis, 559-433-5716, $5.
6-10 p.m.
