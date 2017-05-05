Entertainment

Five Things To Do Today, Friday, May 5

Friday, May 5

Event: Author reading with Mai Der Vang

The author will read from her book of poetry titled “Afterland” as part of the Master of Fine Arts Program. Fresno State Alice Peters Auditorium, 5245 N. Backer Ave., Fresno, 559-278-1569, www.facebook.com/events/359578781066079.

7 p.m.

Music: Patrick Contreras

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with the violinist and his six-piece band. Full Circle Brewing Co., 620 F St., Fresno, 559-264-6323, www.facebook.com/events/442501502747496, $10.

8-11:30 p.m.

Music: Soli Deo Gloria

The concert is titled “Spark and Spice – Flavors of the Americas” and will feature music from Mexico, Cuba and Spain as well as the United States. College Community MB Church, 2529 Willow Ave., Fresno, 559-473-6486, www.brownpapertickets.com/event/2893509, $10-$20.

7:30-9 p.m.

Event: Heathers – The Musical

Based off the late 1980s film in which Veronica joins a popular clique in school only to be ousted after falling for the new boy in school. Fresno State John Wright Theatre, 5201 N. Maple Ave., Fresno, 559-278-2216, www.fresnostate.edu/artshum/theatrearts/performances/current-season/heathersthemusical.html, $12-$20.

7:30 p.m.

Event: Fresno Grizzlies

The team plays the Sacramento River Cats. Stay after the game for a special Cinco de Mayo fireworks show. Chukchansi Park, 1800 Tulare St., Fresno, 559-320-4487, www.milb.com/index.jsp?sid=t259, $8-$55.

7:05 p.m.

