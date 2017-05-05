Five Things To Do Today, Friday, May 5

Friday, May 5
The author will read from her book of poetry titled “Afterland” as part of the Master of Fine Arts Program. Fresno State Alice Peters Auditorium, 5245 N. Backer Ave., Fresno, 559-278-1569, www.facebook.com/events/359578781066079.
7 p.m.
Music: Patrick Contreras
Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with the violinist and his six-piece band. Full Circle Brewing Co., 620 F St., Fresno, 559-264-6323, www.facebook.com/events/442501502747496, $10.
8-11:30 p.m.
Music: Soli Deo Gloria
The concert is titled “Spark and Spice – Flavors of the Americas” and will feature music from Mexico, Cuba and Spain as well as the United States. College Community MB Church, 2529 Willow Ave., Fresno, 559-473-6486, www.brownpapertickets.com/event/2893509, $10-$20.
7:30-9 p.m.
Event: Heathers – The Musical
Based off the late 1980s film in which Veronica joins a popular clique in school only to be ousted after falling for the new boy in school. Fresno State John Wright Theatre, 5201 N. Maple Ave., Fresno, 559-278-2216, www.fresnostate.edu/artshum/theatrearts/performances/current-season/heathersthemusical.html, $12-$20.
7:30 p.m.
Event: Fresno Grizzlies
The team plays the Sacramento River Cats. Stay after the game for a special Cinco de Mayo fireworks show. Chukchansi Park, 1800 Tulare St., Fresno, 559-320-4487, www.milb.com/index.jsp?sid=t259, $8-$55.
7:05 p.m.
