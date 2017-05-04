Entertainment

5 Things To Do Today, Thursday, May 4

Thursday, May 4

Event: Night in the Garden

Walk through the lush nursery grounds and take home a Willow Gardens wine glass. A potting seminar will be held 6:30 to 7 p.m. Willow Gardens Nursery, 10428 N. Willow Ave., Clovis, 559-299-5402, www.willowgardensclovis.com/calendar.

5-8:30 p.m.

Event: ArtHop

Several downtown Fresno and Tower District art studios open their doors the first Thursday of the month, 5 to 8 p.m., to showcase a variety of art work. For a complete list, visit fresnoartscouncil.org.

Event: Fresno Spring Fair

Enjoy big rides, games, live music and all your favorite fair food through Sunday. Fresno Fairgrounds, 1121 S. Chance Ave., Fresno, www.fresnospringfair.com, $10, $5 seniors and ages 5-12.

4-11 p.m.

Event: Fresno Cactus & Succulent Society meeting

Rob Skillin will speak on “Yemen and Its Island of Socotra.” Deaf & Hard of Hearing Service Center, 5340 N. Fresno St., Fresno, 559-907-6861, www.fresnocss.com.

7-8:30 p.m.

Community: National Day of Prayer

Join together for a community prayer gathering. Zumwalt Park, 429 E. Tulare Ave., Tulare, 559-688-7196.

6:30-7:30 p.m.

Find more things to do at calendar.fresnobee.com.

