5 Things To Do Today, Thursday, May 4

Thursday, May 4
Event: Night in the Garden
Walk through the lush nursery grounds and take home a Willow Gardens wine glass. A potting seminar will be held 6:30 to 7 p.m. Willow Gardens Nursery, 10428 N. Willow Ave., Clovis, 559-299-5402, www.willowgardensclovis.com/calendar.
5-8:30 p.m.
Event: ArtHop
Several downtown Fresno and Tower District art studios open their doors the first Thursday of the month, 5 to 8 p.m., to showcase a variety of art work. For a complete list, visit fresnoartscouncil.org.
Event: Fresno Spring Fair
Enjoy big rides, games, live music and all your favorite fair food through Sunday. Fresno Fairgrounds, 1121 S. Chance Ave., Fresno, www.fresnospringfair.com, $10, $5 seniors and ages 5-12.
4-11 p.m.
Rob Skillin will speak on “Yemen and Its Island of Socotra.” Deaf & Hard of Hearing Service Center, 5340 N. Fresno St., Fresno, 559-907-6861, www.fresnocss.com.
7-8:30 p.m.
Community: National Day of Prayer
Join together for a community prayer gathering. Zumwalt Park, 429 E. Tulare Ave., Tulare, 559-688-7196.
6:30-7:30 p.m.
