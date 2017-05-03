Fresno area entertainment calendar, May 5-11

ART
Breaking Free Revival Center Art, Hobby & Photo Exhibit
Breaking Free Revival Center, 3445 N. First St., Fresno, 559-275-5041, free admission, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. May 6.
Exhibit: Marvin Armstrong (fine art sculptor)
Greater North Fork Art Gallery, 57839 Road 225, North Fork, 559-877-2487, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. May 6.
Exhibit: San Joaquin Plein Air Painters
Studio 74, 1274 N. Van Ness Ave., Fresno, 559-908-0658, www.studio-74.org, 1-6 p.m. May 5-6 and May 8-11.
Exhibit: ‘California’s Giant Sequoias’ by Joy Collier
Arts Visalia, 214 E. Oak Ave., Visalia, 559-739-0905, artsvisalia.org, free, noon-8 p.m. May 5, noon-5:30 p.m. May 6 and May 10-11.
Exhibit: ‘Hominum’ by Shannon Bickford, Tiffany Hurtado and Michele Sani
Gallery 25, 1419 M St., Fresno, 559-264-4092, gallery25.org, noon-4 p.m. May 5-6 and May 10.
Exhibit: ‘Below the Clouds’ by Peggy Jelmini
1821 Gallery & Studios, 1821 Calaveras St., Fresno, 559-999-1158, 1821gallery.com, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. May 5 and May 10-11, noon-4 p.m. May 6.
THEATER
Arsenic & Old Lace
Golden Chain Theatre, 42130 Highway, Oakhurst, 559-683-7112, www.goldenchaintheatre.org, $8-$15, 7 p.m. May 5-6 and 2 p.m. May 7.
Avenue Q
Playhouse Merced, 452 W. Main St., Merced, 209-725-8587, www.playhousemerced.com, $15-$22, 7:30 p.m. May 5-6 and 2 p.m. May 7.
Fresno Grand Opera: Of Mice and Men
Saroyan Theatre, 730 M St., Fresno, 559-445-8100, www.fresnoconventioncenter.com/eventlist/fresno-grand-opera-presents-of-mice-and-men, $12.50-$89.50, 7:30 p.m. May 6.
Heathers: The Musical
Fresno State, John Wright Theatre, 5201 N. Maple Ave., Fresno, 559-278-2216, www.fresnostate.edu/artshum/theatrearts/performances/current-season/heathersthemusical.html, $12-$20, 7:30 p.m. May 5-6 and May 9-11, 2 p.m. May 7.
Honk!
Selma Arts Center, 1935 High St., Selma, 559-891-2238, www.selmaartscenter.com, $19, $17 seniors and students, $15 children under 13, 7 p.m. May 5-6 and 2 p.m. May 6.
Over the River and Through the Woods
Reedley’s River City Theatre Company, 1720 10th St., Reedley, 559-638-6500, www.reedleyrivercitytheatre.org, $19-$29, 8 p.m. May 5-6 and 2 p.m. May 7.
Peter and the Starcatcher
Roger Rocka’s Dinner Theater, 1226 N. Wishon Ave., Fresno, 559-266-9494, rogerrockas.com, $32-$60, 5:30 p.m. May 5-6 and May 11, 11 a.m. May 7.
Princess and the Pea
Enchanted Playhouse Theatre, 307 E. Main St., Visalia, 559-739-4600, enchantedplayhouse.org, $5-$7, 7 p.m. May 5, 4 p.m. May 6 and 2 p.m. May 7.
Stage Door
2nd Space Theatre, 928 E. Olive Ave., Fresno, 559-266-0660, 2ndspacetheatre.com, $20, $17 seniors and students, 8 p.m. May 5-6, 2 p.m. May 7 and 7:30 p.m. May 11.
Visalia Players presents ‘The Amish Project’
Ice House Theatre, 410 E. Race Ave, Visalia, 559-734-3900, visaliaplayers.org, $12-$20, 7:30 p.m. May 5-6 and 2 p.m. May 7.
MUSIC
Balance and Composure
Strummer’s, 833 E. Fern Ave., Fresno, 559-485-5356, www.strummersclub.com, $16, 8 p.m. May 6.
Chamber Music with Strings
Fresno State Concert Hall, Fresno, 559-278-2654, www.fresnostate.edu/artshum/music/concerts, free, 8 p.m. May 9.
Cinco De Mayo with Patrick Contreras
Full Circle Brewing Co., 620 F St., Fresno, 559-264-6323, www.facebook.com/events/442501502747496, $10, 8-11:30 p.m. May 5.
Clovis Community Band
Paul Shaghoian Concert Hall, 2770 E. International Ave., Fresno, cloviscommunityband.org, free but donations accepted, 2:30 p.m. May 7.
Clovis Community Choir
Paul Shaghoian Concert Hall, 2770 E. International Ave., Fresno, 559-327-2876, free, 7-8:15 p.m. May 7.
Danny & Steve
American Legion Madera Post 11, 17408 Road 26, Madera, 831-269-2468, free, 2-4 p.m. May 7.
Deja Vu
Tachi Palace Koy Wai Lounge, 17225 Jersey Ave., Lemoore, free, 5-8 p.m. May 5-6 and 1:30-5:30 p.m. May 7.
Gray Gregsons Reunion Show
Jimbo’s, 451 Herndon Ave., Clovis, 559-433-5716, $5, 6-10 p.m. May 7.
Hearts On Fire presents ‘Abbey Road’
First Congregational Church, 2131 N. Van Ness Blvd., Fresno, 559-227-8489, 559-222-7464, $10, 7 p.m. May 5.
Intermediate and Advanced Piano Recital
Fresno City College, Old Administration Building, 1101 E. University Ave., Fresno, 559-442-8221, $5, 7:30 p.m. May 8.
Keyboard Concert with Kirill Gerstein
Fresno State Concert Hall, 2380 E. Keats Ave., Fresno, 559-278-2337, www.keyboardconcerts.com, $25; $18 seniors; $5 students, 3-5 p.m. May 7.
Larry Flores Tejano Band
Yosemite Falls Cafe, 5125 N. Blackstone Ave., Fresno,, 8:30-11:30 p.m. May 6.
The Larry Keyes Band
Coarsegold Rodeo Grounds, 44777 Rodeo Grounds Lane, Coarsegold,, 8:30-11:30 p.m. May 6.
Mark Chesnutt
Merced Theatre, 301 W. Main St., Merced, 209-381-0500, www.mercedtheatre.org, $25-$49, 7 p.m. May 6.
My Funny Valentine: Music of the Crooners by Garry Seefeldt
Sierra Lutheran Church, 32410 Rockhill Lane, Auberry, 559-855-8989, free, 4-6 p.m. May 6.
Nate Butler Plays Piano
Goldstein’s Mortuary & Delicatessen, 1279 N. Wishon Ave., Fresno, 8-11 p.m. May 9.
New Horizons Band & Orchestra
Bullard High School Auditorium, 5445 N. Palm Ave., Fresno, 559-273-8309, ARader5831@aol.com, free, 7 p.m. May 10.
Randy Freeman
Patio Cafe, 5138 N. Palm Ave., Fresno, 559-243-1074, free, 11:15 a.m.-12:30 p.m. May 5.
Reedley College Community Band
Reedley High School, 740 W North Ave, Reedley, www.facebook.com/rcbandonline, free, 7 p.m. May 6.
Sierra Vocal Arts Ensemble presents ‘A Celebration of Song’
First United Methodist Church, 344 E. Morton Ave., Porterville, 559-804-7995, $25, $20 seniors and students, 3 p.m. May 7.
Soli Deo Gloria presents ‘Spark and Spice - Flavors of the Americas’
College Community Church Mennonite Brethren, 2529 Willow Ave., Clovis, 559-473-6486, www.brownpapertickets.com/event/2893509, $10-$20, 7:30-9 p.m. May 5.
Spring Choral Concert
Fresno State Concert Hall, Fresno, 559-278-2654, www.fresnostate.edu/artshum/music/concerts, $15, $12 seniors and $6 students, 8 p.m. May 6.
Spring Choral Concert
Fresno City College, Old Administration Building, 1101 E. University Ave., Fresno, 559-442-8221, $8, $6 seniors and students, 2 p.m. May 7.
Spring Fling: A Concert by Youth Orchestras of Fresno
Roosevelt High School, 4250 E. Tulare St., Fresno, 559-275-6694, www.youthorchestrasfresno.org/current-season, $10 donation requested, 4-6 p.m. May 7.
String Orchestra Concert
Fresno City College, 1101 E. University Ave., Fresno, 559-226-5455, free, 5-6 p.m. May 11.
Student Recital
Fresno City College Recital Hall, 1101 E. University Ave., Fresno, 559-442-8221, free, noon May 5.
ETC.
2017 Cat House on the Kings Spring Open House
The Cat House on the Kings, 7120 S. Kings River Ave., Parlier, 559-443-9124, www.facebook.com/events/1858226237790433, free but donations accepted, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. May 6.
3rd Annual Kerman Almond Festival
Kerckhoff Park, 15061 W. G St., Kerman, 559-846-9324, www.facebook.com/events/1262178657175040, free, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. May 6.
ACT’s 8th Annual Puppy Palooza
Rusca Family Lakeside Paradise, 11933 E. Shaw Ave., Clovis, 559-299-6364, www.facebook.com/events/265427967220321, $35 or $30 in advance, 5-9 p.m. May 6.
Author reading with Mai Der Vang
Fresno State Alice Peters Auditorium, 5245 N. Backer Ave., Fresno, 559-278-1569, www.fresnostate.edu/creativewriting, free, 7 p.m. May 5.
Brews & Vines at the Library
Woodward Park Regional Library, 944 E. Perrin Ave., Fresno, 559-600-6273, www.fresnocountylibraryfriends.org, $25-$40, 5-9 p.m. May 11.
Children’s Crafts: Donkey sun catcher
Call for times and locations, 559-713-2700, tularecountylibrary.org, May 5-6.
Children’s Crafts: Mother’s Day bookmark and flower
Call for times and locations, 559-713-2700, tularecountylibrary.org, May 8-11.
Daniel Tosh
Save Mart Center, 2650 E. Shaw Ave., Fresno, 559-347-3400, savemartcenter.com, $59.50-$75, $20 students, 7:30 p.m. May 7.
Family Art Day
Arts Visalia, 214 E. Oak Ave., Visalia, 559-739-0905, www.artsvisalia.org, free, noon-2 p.m. May 6.
Fathom Events presents ‘Canelo vs. Chavez Jr.’
Edwards Fresno Stadium 22 & IMAX, 250 Paseo del Centro, Fresno, www.fathomevents.com/events/canelo-vs-chavez-jr?utm_source=fathom&utm_medium=press+releases&utm_campaign=canelo+v+chavez, $18, 6 p.m. May 6.
Fig Garden Woman’s Club Brunch & Fashion Show
Pardini’s Catering & Banquets, 2257 W. Shaw Ave., Fresno, 559-271-1899, $40, 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
Fresno High Flea Market
Fresno High School, 1839 N. Echo Ave., Fresno, 559-940-1516, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. May 6.
Fresno Strong
Tioga Sequoia Brewing Co., 745 Fulton St., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/1190335827755396, 5 p.m. May 9.
Fresno Urban Market’s – Mother of All Events
Full Circle Brewing Co., 620 F St., Fresno, 559-264-6323, www.facebook.com/events/1305580372868394, free, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. May 6.
Hinds Hospice Angel Babies Walk/Run
Woodward Park, 7775 Friant Road, Fresno, 559-320-0308, www.hindshospice.org/angel-babies-walkrun-2017.html, $30, $15 children, 7:30 a.m. May 6.
Madera County Farm Bureau Beer & Wine Tasting
Peters Brothers Nursery, 1135 S Granada Drive, Madera, 559-664-8871, www.maderafb.com, $60 or $50 in advance, 2:30-5:30 p.m. May 7.
Nate’s Silent Movies
Mia Cuppa Caffe, 620 E. Olive Ave., Fresno, www.natebutler.com/silentmovies.html, donations, 7-9:30 p.m. May 6.
Old Town Clovis Wine Walk
Old Town Clovis, oldtownclovis.org/wine-walk, $45, $35 advance, 5-8:30 p.m. May 6.
Reedley Street Faire and Classic Car Show
Pioneer Park, G Street, Reedley, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. May 7.
Respite by the River: McLane High School ArtVenture Program
The River Center, 11605 Old Friant Road, Fresno, 559-248-8480, riverparkway.org/index.php/river-center/respite-by-the-river, free, 6-8 p.m. May 5.
Saturday Crafts
Discovery Center, 1937 N. Winery Ave., Fresno, 559-251-5533, www.thediscoverycenter.net, $8 ages 3-17, $6 adults, free under age 3, 1:30-2:30 p.m. May 6.
Saturday Science: Blast Off to the Planets
Discovery Center, 1937 N. Winery Ave., Fresno, 559-251-5533, www.thediscoverycenter.net, $8 ages 3-17, $6 adults, free under age 3, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. May 6.
Screening of ‘A Stray’ presented by CineCulture
Fresno State Leon & Pete Peters Educational Center, 5010 N. Woodrow Ave., Fresno, cineculture.csufresno.edu, free, 5 p.m. May 5.
Spring Fair
Fresno Fairgrounds, 1121 S. Chance Ave., Fresno, www.fresnospringfair.com, $10, $5 seniors and ages 5-12, 4 p.m.-midnight May 5, 10 a.m.-midnight May 6, noon-11 p.m. May 7.
Sunday Spring Classic Car Show
College Church of Christ, 1284 E. Bullard Ave,, Fresno, 559-978-9042, www.sundayspringclassic.com, free, 2-5:30 p.m. May 7.
Tabletop Roleplaying Free Demo
Legends Comics & Games, 639 E. Shaw Ave. Ste. 173, Fresno, 559-230-1964, www.labyrinthadventures.com, free, 5:30-7 p.m. May 7.
Taste & Toast of the Tower
Tower District, Fresno, 559-497-8362, www.towerdistrict.org, $25, 5:30-8:30 p.m. May 11.
