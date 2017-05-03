5 Things To Do Today, Wednesday, May 3

Wednesday, May 3
Concert: Dweezil Zappa
The son of Frank Zappa plays the 50 years of his father’s music. Tower Theatre, 815 E. Olive Ave., Fresno, 559-485-9050, www.towertheatrefresno.com, $40-$50.
8 p.m.
Based on a true story, the film is set in the competitive world of high school wrestling. Screenings will also be held at Edwards Fresno Stadium 22 & IMAX, 250 Paseo del Centro, Fresno, www.fathomevents.com/events/american-wrestler, $12.50.
4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Event: Joy Collier exhibit
The paintings are part of a show titled “California’s Giant Sequoias: Found Nowhere Else on Earth.” A reception will be held 6 to 8 p.m. May 5. Arts Visalia, 214 E. Oak Ave., Visalia, 559-739-0905, www.artsvisalia.org, free.
Noon-5:30 p.m.
Music: Cash’d Out
The only tribute band endorsed by the official Johnny Cash website can perform over 150 different songs by “The Man in Black.” Fulton 55, 875 Divisadero St., Fresno, 559-412-7400, www.fulton55.com, $15-$18.
9:30 p.m.
Event: Poetry publication celebration
Ken Chacon is an FCC English and Chicano Studies instructor and will release his first publication, “The Cholo Who Said Nothing.” Fresno City College, Old Administration Building, 1101 E. University Ave., Fresno, 559-489-2218.
6-7:30 p.m.
