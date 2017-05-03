Entertainment

May 03, 2017 12:48 AM

5 Things To Do Today, Wednesday, May 3

Wednesday, May 3

Concert: Dweezil Zappa

The son of Frank Zappa plays the 50 years of his father’s music. Tower Theatre, 815 E. Olive Ave., Fresno, 559-485-9050, www.towertheatrefresno.com, $40-$50.

8 p.m.

Event: Screening of ‘American Wrestler: The Wizard’

Based on a true story, the film is set in the competitive world of high school wrestling. Screenings will also be held at Edwards Fresno Stadium 22 & IMAX, 250 Paseo del Centro, Fresno, www.fathomevents.com/events/american-wrestler, $12.50.

4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Event: Joy Collier exhibit

The paintings are part of a show titled “California’s Giant Sequoias: Found Nowhere Else on Earth.” A reception will be held 6 to 8 p.m. May 5. Arts Visalia, 214 E. Oak Ave., Visalia, 559-739-0905, www.artsvisalia.org, free.

Noon-5:30 p.m.

Music: Cash’d Out

The only tribute band endorsed by the official Johnny Cash website can perform over 150 different songs by “The Man in Black.” Fulton 55, 875 Divisadero St., Fresno, 559-412-7400, www.fulton55.com, $15-$18.

9:30 p.m.

Event: Poetry publication celebration

Ken Chacon is an FCC English and Chicano Studies instructor and will release his first publication, “The Cholo Who Said Nothing.” Fresno City College, Old Administration Building, 1101 E. University Ave., Fresno, 559-489-2218.

6-7:30 p.m.

Find more things to do at calendar.fresnobee.com.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Great music and perfect weather headline Grizzly Fest 2017

Great music and perfect weather headline Grizzly Fest 2017 1:53

Great music and perfect weather headline Grizzly Fest 2017
Central Valley Honor Flight veterans John Arambel and Ervin Toews reminisce 1:27

Central Valley Honor Flight veterans John Arambel and Ervin Toews reminisce

Movie trailer: 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' 2:30

Movie trailer: 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2'

View More Video

Entertainment Videos