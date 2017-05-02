EXCHANGE: Children turn out for 'petting zoo' of instruments

Joy and excitement showed on the faces of children of all ages the afternoon of April 2 at the Orpheum Theatre. An hour before a free matinee concert by the Knox-Galesburg Symphony, a "petting zoo" of instruments opened for the children. They were able to touch and try the variety of instruments that represent the different animals in Prokofiev's "Peter and the Wolf."
The classic would be the first act of the symphony's concert, followed by the "Harry Potter Symphonic Suite" and a piece from local composer Daniel Godsil, "Streamliner."
Lydia Wayne, 8, of Galesburg, carefully held the bow as she brought it along the violin strings under the instruction of Faith Burdick. Burdick showed her how the strings could also be plucked for a different sound. Lydia excitedly moved on to the percussion area, where she got to try the xylophone, impressed with its size.
"I just love seeing their faces, said Burdick.
"Lydia has an electric guitar at home she gets to play around on," said her mother, Patricia Murphy.
The percussion area seemed to be the most popular spot, as kids pounded and shook the various instruments. A toddler in pigtails rang the gong, the loud noise sending her back into her mother's arms.
Claire Joyslin, 4, of Abingdon, said she was excited. Her favorite of the day was the drums. She wants to play the guitar and she also is a ballerina who will be part of a show later this year.
Andrew Summers, 11, comes from a musical background.
"My granddad can play all the brass instruments. My dad played the drums," he said. "I play the drums because it's just fun to hit things."
Drums were pounded, horns were blown, strings were plucked, and flutes were tooted as a crowd of young and old alike filled the seats.
Gitta Edwards, 4, of Galesburg, carefully played her violin, even showing other toddlers how she played. She smiled big as her picture was taken, seemingly unflappable in the face of the large crowd and the noise of voices and instruments.
Twenty minutes before showtime, 340 people and counting had passed through the doors according to executive director Kevin Maynard.
Lucas Wood, executive director of the Knox-Galesburg Symphony, said the turnout was "better than I could have imagined." The event, sponsored by the Guy L. Vitale Family Foundation, was brought to the theatre by Wood.
"I wanted to have a free concert that would be accessible to the entire community," said Wood, "It's something different than we've done before and helps expose children to music."
"So many people have come up and said how excited they are to come to the Orpheum for the first time," said Maynard.
Folks continued to stream through the doors of the 100-year-old Galesburg icon as show time edged closer. The theater which has hosted countless musicians and actors through the decades now opened to yet another generation, as the orchestra started to play.
