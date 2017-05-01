25 things to do in May

The Valley never lacks high quality entertainment, from concerts to live theater to checking out a new movie or restaurant. The following is a list of the Top 25 things The Bee’s entertainment staff thinks you should check out in May. For an extended list of entertainment options, visit our online calendar, read our entertainment blog and coverage, and watch for our daily “5 Things to Do” listing.
Crank it up
The summer movie season starts with “Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2.” The film based on the Marvel Comics series will dig into the family history of Peter Quill. It hits theaters May 5.
A page turner
It’s not often that stores give away their product but that’s what will happen at this year’s “Free Comic Book Day” scheduled for May 6. You can’t just walk into local comic book shops and take what you want. They will have a selection of free comics to hand out.
Time of your life
It was a movie. Then it was a stage production. Now it’s a TV show. ABC hopes you will have the time of your life when it airs “Dirty Dancing” at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 24. Abigail Breslin, Debra Messing and Bruce Greenwood star.
Yo ho ho
“Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales” sails into theaters on May 26. Captain Jack Sparrow and Barbossa face a new threat in Capt. Salazar. Keep an eye out for an appearance by Paul McCartney.
Celebrate Chicken Man
Rudy Jr.’s Chicken Man restaurant celebrates its 50th anniversary May 6 with Champagne and all-you-can eat chicken and ribs.
Tosh.show
Comedian Daniel Tosh brings his live stand up show to the Save Mart Center at Fresno State. 7:30 p.m. May 7. Student tickets are available for $20.
Smackdown
WWE Champion Randy Orton will be handing out smackdowns during this live pro wrestling event. At Save Mart Center, May 2.
The total package
Flash back to the turn of the ’90s American pop radio with New Kids on the Block, Boyz II Men and Paula Abdul. The Total Package tour stops May 31 at the Save Mart Center.
The mind of ...
Comedian Carlos Mencia is back on the road doing stand-up. He performs two area shows May 18 at the Fresno’s Tower Theatre and May 19 at Visalia Fox Theatre
Four strings for life
Ukulele virtuoso Jake Shimabukuro performs May 26 at Visalia Fox Theatre. Tickets are $33-$77.
Only the lonely
Get tickets early for the Texican rock band Los Lonely Boys. The band sold out the venue when it played Fulton 55 last year. The family band returns to the venue May 23.
Celebrate mom
Spend the day with the special woman in your life with a Victorian Tea at the Meux Home Museum May 13, along the Madera Wine Trail May 13-14, or at a Champagne brunch in the plaza May 14 at Arte Américas.
Respite by the River
Enjoy a reading by Tim Z. Hernandez, author of “All They Will Call You,” and music by Lark. 6 to 8 p.m. May 18 at San Joaquin River Parkway and Conservation Trust.
Arrrr
Don’t miss live cannon demonstrations and dancing gypsies at the Fresno Pirate Festival, May 20-21 at Kearney Park.
Candy fest
It’s a day of breaking piñatas and learning how to make them during the Piñata Festival May 27 at Arte Américas.
I Can Only Imagine
MercyMe performs with Hawk Nelson May 6 at Warnors Center for the Performing Arts.
Looking sharp
Japanese girl-punk band Shonen Knife plays May 26 at Strummer’s. The all-ages show is $12-$14.
Modern day treasure hunt
Race around the city with your teammate, unlocking clues to win the grand prize during the Adventure Hunt May 20.
Fresno Spring Fair
Big rides and attractions and all your favorite fair food return to the Big Fresno Fairgrounds May 4-7.
‘Chasing Trane’
Fresno Filmworks presents the documentary exploring the life, work and influence of jazz icon John Coltrane, May 12 at Tower Theatre.
Help the bullies
Join the Bully Walk Rodeo May 21 at Woodward Park. All dogs are welcome and all proceeds will benefit the Fresno Bully Rescue.
Friendly skies
It’s Open Cockpit Day May 28 at Castle Air Museum in Atwater.
If the slipper fits
Broadway in Fresno brings the national tour of “Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella” to the Saroyan Theatre May 16-17.
Play ball
Good Company Players presents the classic “Damn Yankees” May 18-July 9 at Roger Rocka’s Dinner Theater.
Time for a wrinkle
At Fresno City College, the annual senior revue “New Wrinkles” is back for more with “Viva Las Vegas” May 25-June 11.
