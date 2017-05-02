5 Things To Do Today, Tuesday, May 2

Tuesday, May 2
Event: WWE Smackdown
See your favorite superstars in action, including the champion Randy Orton, AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura. Save Mart Center, 2650 E. Shaw Ave., Fresno, 559-347-3400, www.savemartcenter.com, $18-$103
4:45 p.m.
Music: Community Symphony Orchestra
The program includes “Tragic Overture” by Brahms and “Symphony No. 1 E Minor” by Sibelius. Fresno City College, Old Administration Building, 1101 E. University Ave., Fresno, 559-442-8221, www.facebook.com/events/260333031043276, $8, $6 seniors and students.
7:30 p.m.
Community: Fresno Mac/Apple User Group
Get help with Apple devices with workshops and demonstrations. University of California Center, 550 E. Shaw Ave., Fresno, 559-930-2706, www.fresnomug.com/FresnoMUG/home.html.
6:30-8:30 p.m.
Event: Volunteer orientation
Volunteers are needed for the upcoming Concerts in the Plaza series. Duties include bartending, customer service and event production. Arte Americas, 1630 Van Ness Ave., Fresno, help@arteamericas.org, www.facebook.com/events/118181198742926.
6 p.m.
Event: Fresno Grizzlies
Not only are the Sacramento River Cats in town, it’s Taco Tuesday and that means $2 tacos, sodas, churros and Taco Tots. Chukchansi Park, 1800 Tulare Ave., Fresno, 559-320-4487, www.milb.com/index.jsp?sid=t259, $8-$55.
6:35 p.m.
Find more things to do at calendar.fresnobee.com.
Comments