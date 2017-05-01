Entertainment

Statue of Sgt. Carter actor being dedicated in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn.

A statue of Clarksville native and actor Frank Sutton is being dedicated this week near the city's Roxy Regional Theatre.

The city says local sculptor and Clarksville firefighter Scott Wise created the piece. The city says the driving force behind it was Mark Holleman of Coldwell Banker Conroy, Marable & Holleman. Holleman says one of his agents, Pat Powers, is distantly related to Sutton, and they worked on the project together.

The statue was donated to the city, which has prepared the site and installed the work. The dedication will be at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Sutton, who died in 1974, was known for his role as Marine Sgt. Vince Carter in the "Gomer Pyle USMC" television series with Jim Nabors.

