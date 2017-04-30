5 Things To Do Today, Sunday, April 30

Sunday, April 30
Concert: Empowerment - A Night of Energy
With comedian and host Mike Epps and a musical performance featuring Keyshia Cole. Selland Arena, 700 M St., Fresno, 888-831-2311, zenedgeusa.com/zenedgeevent/zenedge-premium-energy-drink-empowered-a-night-of-energy-2, $40.
8 p.m.
Event: Taste of Fresno
Taste all the goodness Central California has to offer including food, beer, crafts, and arts & music. Full Circle Brewing Co., 620 F St., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/1918487365038735.
Noon-5 p.m.
Event: Dia De Los Niños
The 27th annual family event focuses on healthy living and playing. There will be dance performances, live music and more. Manuel F. Hernandez Community Center, 247 W. Ferguson Ave., Visalia, 559-713-4365, www.liveandplayvisalia.com, free.
1-4 p.m.
The concert, titled “North & South Encounters,” features old and new music from the United States and Brazil. Fresno State, Wahlberg Recital Hall, Fresno, 559-284-3311, www.facebook.com/events/1390928650971450, $15, $5 students.
8 p.m.
Community: Bike Maintenance Basics
Learn how to lube a chain, fix a flat tire and make other minor adjustments to your bicycle. REI, 7810 N. Blackstone Ave., Fresno, 559-261-4168, www.rei.com/events/bike-maintenance-basics-level-1/fresno/167380, free.
2-3:30 p.m.
Find more things to do at calendar.fresnobee.com.
Comments