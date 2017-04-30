Entertainment

April 30, 2017 12:35 AM

5 Things To Do Today, Sunday, April 30

Sunday, April 30

Concert: Empowerment - A Night of Energy

With comedian and host Mike Epps and a musical performance featuring Keyshia Cole. Selland Arena, 700 M St., Fresno, 888-831-2311, zenedgeusa.com/zenedgeevent/zenedge-premium-energy-drink-empowered-a-night-of-energy-2, $40.

8 p.m.

Event: Taste of Fresno

Taste all the goodness Central California has to offer including food, beer, crafts, and arts & music. Full Circle Brewing Co., 620 F St., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/1918487365038735.

Noon-5 p.m.

Event: Dia De Los Niños

The 27th annual family event focuses on healthy living and playing. There will be dance performances, live music and more. Manuel F. Hernandez Community Center, 247 W. Ferguson Ave., Visalia, 559-713-4365, www.liveandplayvisalia.com, free.

1-4 p.m.

Music: Orpheus Chamber Music Ensemble

The concert, titled “North & South Encounters,” features old and new music from the United States and Brazil. Fresno State, Wahlberg Recital Hall, Fresno, 559-284-3311, www.facebook.com/events/1390928650971450, $15, $5 students.

8 p.m.

Community: Bike Maintenance Basics

Learn how to lube a chain, fix a flat tire and make other minor adjustments to your bicycle. REI, 7810 N. Blackstone Ave., Fresno, 559-261-4168, www.rei.com/events/bike-maintenance-basics-level-1/fresno/167380, free.

2-3:30 p.m.

Find more things to do at calendar.fresnobee.com.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Great music and perfect weather headline Grizzly Fest 2017

Great music and perfect weather headline Grizzly Fest 2017 1:53

Great music and perfect weather headline Grizzly Fest 2017
Movie trailer: 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' 2:30

Movie trailer: 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2'
'What Remains of Edith Finch' explores dark themes 2:32

'What Remains of Edith Finch' explores dark themes

View More Video

Entertainment Videos