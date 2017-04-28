Entertainment

April 28, 2017 6:01 AM

Five Things To Do Today, Friday, April 28

Friday, April 28

Concert: Chris Tomlin

The Christian contemporary singer will appear onstage with Big Daddy Weave, Phil Wickham and others. Save Mart Center, 2650 E. Shaw Ave., Fresno, 559-347-3400, savemartcenter.com, $15-$69.75.

7 p.m.

Event: California Antique Farm Equipment Show

The three-day show features antique displays, swap meet and boutique shopping, food trucks and a beer garden. International Agri-Center, 4500 S. Laspina St., Tulare, 559-688-1030, www.antiquefarmshow.org, $5 free to ages 12 and younger.

8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Concert: The Heart of Rock & Roll

The tribute band covers the 1980’s hits by Huey Lewis & the News. Tower Theatre, 815 E. Olive Ave., Fresno, 559-485-9050, www.towertheatrefresno.com, $29-$39.

7 p.m.

Event: Stoneshiver

The band is celebrating the release of its new EP with special guests Call Me James and Westhoward. Strummer’s, 833 E. Fern Ave., Fresno, 559-485-5356, www.strummersclub.com, $12.

8 p.m.

Event: Arsenic & Old Lace

Meet a group of charming and innocent women who are part of a nutcase family with homicidal tendencies. Golden Chain Theatre, 42130 Highway 41, Oakhurst, 559-683-7112, www.goldenchaintheatre.org, $8-$15.

7 p.m.

Find more things to do at calendar.fresnobee.com.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Fresno State Chamber Singers to perform at Herrera's closing ceremony

Fresno State Chamber Singers to perform at Herrera's closing ceremony 2:06

Fresno State Chamber Singers to perform at Herrera's closing ceremony
Juan Felipe Herrera takes you on a tour of Fresno State's Laureate Lab 3:41

Juan Felipe Herrera takes you on a tour of Fresno State's Laureate Lab
Game review: Guardians of the Galaxy 2:04

Game review: Guardians of the Galaxy

View More Video

Entertainment Videos