Five Things To Do Today, Friday, April 28

Friday, April 28
Concert: Chris Tomlin
The Christian contemporary singer will appear onstage with Big Daddy Weave, Phil Wickham and others. Save Mart Center, 2650 E. Shaw Ave., Fresno, 559-347-3400, savemartcenter.com, $15-$69.75.
7 p.m.
The three-day show features antique displays, swap meet and boutique shopping, food trucks and a beer garden. International Agri-Center, 4500 S. Laspina St., Tulare, 559-688-1030, www.antiquefarmshow.org, $5 free to ages 12 and younger.
8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Concert: The Heart of Rock & Roll
The tribute band covers the 1980’s hits by Huey Lewis & the News. Tower Theatre, 815 E. Olive Ave., Fresno, 559-485-9050, www.towertheatrefresno.com, $29-$39.
7 p.m.
Event: Stoneshiver
The band is celebrating the release of its new EP with special guests Call Me James and Westhoward. Strummer’s, 833 E. Fern Ave., Fresno, 559-485-5356, www.strummersclub.com, $12.
8 p.m.
Event: Arsenic & Old Lace
Meet a group of charming and innocent women who are part of a nutcase family with homicidal tendencies. Golden Chain Theatre, 42130 Highway 41, Oakhurst, 559-683-7112, www.goldenchaintheatre.org, $8-$15.
7 p.m.
