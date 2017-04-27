Full Circle Brewing will pay homage to the late Don Rickles by screening the 2007 documentary “Mr. Warmth.”
Entertainment

5 Things To Do Today, Thursday, April 27

April 27, 2017 12:54 AM

Thursday, April 27

Concert: Richard Marx

The Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter’s career spans three decades. He’s sold more than 30 million albums and written countless hits for other artists. Tachi Palace, 17225 Jersey Ave., Lemoore, 866-472-5223, www.tachipalace.com, $30-$75.

7:30 p.m.

Event: The Don Rickles Project

Pay homage to the late great comedian with a screening of the 2007 documentary “Mr. Warmth.” Full Circle Brewing Co., 620 F St., Fresno, 559-264-6323, www.facebook.com/events/1827670137560377, free.

8-11 p.m.

Music: Talon Smith

The classical pianist and composer will perform a pieces by Beethoven, Chopin and Liszt in this solo concert that benefits Fresno Rescue Mission. Valley Music Center, 4240 N. Fresno St., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/1791239771194172, donations.

7 p.m.

Event: Clovis Rodeo

The 103rd rodeo kicks off tonight with the PBR Velocity Tour followed by a performance by country star Joe Nichols. Clovis Rodeo Grounds, 748 Rodeo Drive, Clovis, 559-299-5203, www.clovisrodeo.com.

8 p.m.

Event: Stage Door

Aspiring young actresses take on the Great Depression and Broadway in this tribute to theater. 2nd Space Theatre, 928 E. Olive Ave., Fresno, 559-266-0660, www.2ndspacetheatre.com, $20, $17 seniors and students.

7:30 p.m.

