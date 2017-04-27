5 Things To Do Today, Thursday, April 27

Thursday, April 27
Concert: Richard Marx
The Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter’s career spans three decades. He’s sold more than 30 million albums and written countless hits for other artists. Tachi Palace, 17225 Jersey Ave., Lemoore, 866-472-5223, www.tachipalace.com, $30-$75.
7:30 p.m.
Event: The Don Rickles Project
Pay homage to the late great comedian with a screening of the 2007 documentary “Mr. Warmth.” Full Circle Brewing Co., 620 F St., Fresno, 559-264-6323, www.facebook.com/events/1827670137560377, free.
8-11 p.m.
Music: Talon Smith
The classical pianist and composer will perform a pieces by Beethoven, Chopin and Liszt in this solo concert that benefits Fresno Rescue Mission. Valley Music Center, 4240 N. Fresno St., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/1791239771194172, donations.
7 p.m.
Event: Clovis Rodeo
The 103rd rodeo kicks off tonight with the PBR Velocity Tour followed by a performance by country star Joe Nichols. Clovis Rodeo Grounds, 748 Rodeo Drive, Clovis, 559-299-5203, www.clovisrodeo.com.
8 p.m.
Event: Stage Door
Aspiring young actresses take on the Great Depression and Broadway in this tribute to theater. 2nd Space Theatre, 928 E. Olive Ave., Fresno, 559-266-0660, www.2ndspacetheatre.com, $20, $17 seniors and students.
7:30 p.m.
Find more things to do at calendar.fresnobee.com.
