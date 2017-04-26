5 Things To Do Today, Wednesday, April 26

Wednesday, April 26
Audiences will be see outrageous acts by illusionists from around the world. Saroyan Theatre, 730 M St., Fresno, 559-445-8100, www.fresnoconventioncenter.com, $33-$63.
7:30 p.m.
Music: Okilly Dokilly
Ned Flanders is the inspiration for this group, from their matching ensembles to songs composed of mostly Ned’s quotes. Fulton 55, 875 Divisadero St., Fresno, 559-412-7400, www.fulton55.com, $18 or $15 in advance.
9 p.m.
Event: Respite by the River
Enjoy a reading by Carole Firstman, author of “Origins of the Universe and What It All Means,” and music by Stomata. The River Center, 11605 Old Friant Road, Fresno, 559-248-8480, riverparkway.org/index.php/river-center/respite-by-the-river.
7 p.m.
Event: Savage Cinema Club
Join the club for drinking games and live commentary during a screening of the 1936 film “Reefer Madness.” Full Circle Brewing Co., 620 F St., Fresno, 559-264-6323, www.facebook.com/events/256066638135968, free.
8 p.m.
Music: Musica Pacifica Orchestra
The student ensemble will perform a variety of musical styles. Fresno Pacific University, McDonald Hall Atrium, 1717 S. Chestnut Ave., Fresno, www.fresno.edu/events, $5.
7:30 p.m.
