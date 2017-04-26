Entertainment

April 26, 2017 12:25 AM

5 Things To Do Today, Wednesday, April 26

Wednesday, April 26

Event: The Illusionists - Live from Broadway

Audiences will be see outrageous acts by illusionists from around the world. Saroyan Theatre, 730 M St., Fresno, 559-445-8100, www.fresnoconventioncenter.com, $33-$63.

7:30 p.m.

Music: Okilly Dokilly

Ned Flanders is the inspiration for this group, from their matching ensembles to songs composed of mostly Ned’s quotes. Fulton 55, 875 Divisadero St., Fresno, 559-412-7400, www.fulton55.com, $18 or $15 in advance.

9 p.m.

Event: Respite by the River

Enjoy a reading by Carole Firstman, author of “Origins of the Universe and What It All Means,” and music by Stomata. The River Center, 11605 Old Friant Road, Fresno, 559-248-8480, riverparkway.org/index.php/river-center/respite-by-the-river.

7 p.m.

Event: Savage Cinema Club

Join the club for drinking games and live commentary during a screening of the 1936 film “Reefer Madness.” Full Circle Brewing Co., 620 F St., Fresno, 559-264-6323, www.facebook.com/events/256066638135968, free.

8 p.m.

Music: Musica Pacifica Orchestra

The student ensemble will perform a variety of musical styles. Fresno Pacific University, McDonald Hall Atrium, 1717 S. Chestnut Ave., Fresno, www.fresno.edu/events, $5.

7:30 p.m.

Find more things to do at calendar.fresnobee.com.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Fresno State Chamber Singers to perform at Herrera's closing ceremony

Fresno State Chamber Singers to perform at Herrera's closing ceremony 2:06

Fresno State Chamber Singers to perform at Herrera's closing ceremony
Juan Felipe Herrera takes you on a tour of Fresno State's Laureate Lab 3:41

Juan Felipe Herrera takes you on a tour of Fresno State's Laureate Lab
Game review: Guardians of the Galaxy 2:04

Game review: Guardians of the Galaxy

View More Video

Entertainment Videos