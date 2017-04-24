Entertainment

April 24, 2017 9:01 PM

Faye Dunaway speaks on Oscar's best picture fiasco

The Associated Press
NEW YORK

Actress Faye Dunaway says she thought co-presenter Warrant Beatty was joking when he paused before showing her the envelope that should have contained the Oscar's best picture winner.

Dunaway tells Lester Holt on NBC Nightly News she thought Beatty was stalling for effect.

Dunaway read "La La Land" as best picture winner rather than "Moonlight" after PwC partner Brian Cullinan mistakenly handed them the back-up envelope for Actress in a Leading Role instead of the envelope for Best Picture.

She says she read the movie's title on the card but didn't notice Emma Stone's name.

Dunaway says she felt "completely stunned" and later felt guilty because she thought she could have done something to prevent the debacle.

Holt's interview with Dunaway will air Tuesday on The Today Show.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Fresno State Chamber Singers to perform at Herrera's closing ceremony

Fresno State Chamber Singers to perform at Herrera's closing ceremony 2:06

Fresno State Chamber Singers to perform at Herrera's closing ceremony
Juan Felipe Herrera takes you on a tour of Fresno State's Laureate Lab 3:41

Juan Felipe Herrera takes you on a tour of Fresno State's Laureate Lab
Game review: Guardians of the Galaxy 2:04

Game review: Guardians of the Galaxy

View More Video

Entertainment Videos