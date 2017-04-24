5 Things To Do Today, Tuesday, April 25

Tuesday, April 25
Music: Percussion Ensemble
The Fresno Pacific University band performs. Butler Church, 4884 E. Butler Ave., Fresno, www.fresno.edu/events, $5.
7:30-9:30 p.m.
The Master of Fine Arts Program in Creative Writing hosts an evening with the author of “Imagine Wanting Only This.” Fresno State Alice Peters Auditorium, Fresno, 559-278-1569, www.facebook.com/events/769080869907131.
7-9 p.m.
Ron Goode and Ben Kimbler will speak on the history of Black Mountain and the role fire has played in the foothills. Auberry Branch Library, 33049 Auberry Road, Auberry, 559-855-8523, www.fresnolibrary.org, free.
7-8:30 p.m.
Event: Studio production
Get the hands-on experience necessary to operate cameras, video switcher, audio board and teleprompter. CMAC, 1555 Van Ness Ave., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/1292036040909637.
2-5 p.m.
Event: Screening of ‘El Jeremias’
Set in Sonora Mexico, the film tells the story of Jeremías, an 8-year-old who discovers he is gifted and begins a journey of self-discovery. Tulare County Library, 200 W. Oak Ave., Visalia, www.facebook.com/events/239616209777633.
6 p.m.
