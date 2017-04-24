Entertainment

5 Things To Do Today, Tuesday, April 25

Tuesday, April 25

Music: Percussion Ensemble

The Fresno Pacific University band performs. Butler Church, 4884 E. Butler Ave., Fresno, www.fresno.edu/events, $5.

7:30-9:30 p.m.

Event: Author reading with Kristen Radtke

The Master of Fine Arts Program in Creative Writing hosts an evening with the author of “Imagine Wanting Only This.” Fresno State Alice Peters Auditorium, Fresno, 559-278-1569, www.facebook.com/events/769080869907131.

7-9 p.m.

Event: Sierra Foothill Conservancy Talk

Ron Goode and Ben Kimbler will speak on the history of Black Mountain and the role fire has played in the foothills. Auberry Branch Library, 33049 Auberry Road, Auberry, 559-855-8523, www.fresnolibrary.org, free.

7-8:30 p.m.

Event: Studio production

Get the hands-on experience necessary to operate cameras, video switcher, audio board and teleprompter. CMAC, 1555 Van Ness Ave., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/1292036040909637.

2-5 p.m.

Event: Screening of ‘El Jeremias’

Set in Sonora Mexico, the film tells the story of Jeremías, an 8-year-old who discovers he is gifted and begins a journey of self-discovery. Tulare County Library, 200 W. Oak Ave., Visalia, www.facebook.com/events/239616209777633.

6 p.m.

