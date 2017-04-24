5 Things To Do Today, Monday, April 24

Monday, April 24
Community: Armenian Genocide Commemoration
The remembrance service will include laying of flowers, a religious and civic service with keynote speaker Fresno Mayor Lee Brand. Fresno State Armenian Genocide Monument, Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/169803403537539.
6-9 p.m.
Event: Fresno Grizzlies
The team faces the Salt Lake Bees. Chukchansi Park, 1800 Tulare St., Fresno, 559-320-4487, www.milb.com/index.jsp?sid=t259.
6:35 p.m.
Music: Fresno State Jazztets in Concert
Performances will include the Fresno State 3 O’clock and 1 O’clock jazz combos. Fresno State, Wahlberg Recital Hall, Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/249986605467608.
8 p.m.
Community: FAFSA workshop
Get assistance with filling out financial aid forms in time for the 2017-2018 school year. Clovis Community College Room AC1-145, 10309 N. Willow Ave., Fresno, www.cloviscollege.edu/index.aspx?page=295&recordid=1102&ex=0.
6:30-7:30 p.m.
Event: Tai chi and meditation
Heal One World nonprofit organization offers the classes to reduce stress and work on flexibility and focus. Woodward Park Regional Library, 944 E. Perrin Ave., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/1233757606721925.
10:30 a.m.-noon
