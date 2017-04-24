Entertainment

April 24, 2017 5:04 AM

5 Things To Do Today, Monday, April 24

Monday, April 24

Community: Armenian Genocide Commemoration

The remembrance service will include laying of flowers, a religious and civic service with keynote speaker Fresno Mayor Lee Brand. Fresno State Armenian Genocide Monument, Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/169803403537539.

6-9 p.m.

Event: Fresno Grizzlies

The team faces the Salt Lake Bees. Chukchansi Park, 1800 Tulare St., Fresno, 559-320-4487, www.milb.com/index.jsp?sid=t259.

6:35 p.m.

Music: Fresno State Jazztets in Concert

Performances will include the Fresno State 3 O’clock and 1 O’clock jazz combos. Fresno State, Wahlberg Recital Hall, Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/249986605467608.

8 p.m.

Community: FAFSA workshop

Get assistance with filling out financial aid forms in time for the 2017-2018 school year. Clovis Community College Room AC1-145, 10309 N. Willow Ave., Fresno, www.cloviscollege.edu/index.aspx?page=295&recordid=1102&ex=0.

6:30-7:30 p.m.

Event: Tai chi and meditation

Heal One World nonprofit organization offers the classes to reduce stress and work on flexibility and focus. Woodward Park Regional Library, 944 E. Perrin Ave., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/1233757606721925.

10:30 a.m.-noon

Find more things to do at calendar.fresnobee.com.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Fresno State Chamber Singers to perform at Herrera's closing ceremony

Fresno State Chamber Singers to perform at Herrera's closing ceremony 2:06

Fresno State Chamber Singers to perform at Herrera's closing ceremony
Juan Felipe Herrera takes you on a tour of Fresno State's Laureate Lab 3:41

Juan Felipe Herrera takes you on a tour of Fresno State's Laureate Lab
Game review: Guardians of the Galaxy 2:04

Game review: Guardians of the Galaxy

View More Video

Entertainment Videos