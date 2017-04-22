5 Things To Do Today, Saturday, April 22

Saturday, April 22
Event: Garden Shoppe and Plant Sale
Head to the Three Sisters Demo Garden for an assortment of plants for sale. The Glorious Gardens Tour XI will also take place at the same time. Tickets for that event are $25 and can be purchased at the demo garden. Madera Community College Center, 30277 Ave. 12, Madera, 559-675-7879 ext. 7210, ucanr.edu/maderamg.
9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Music: Bette & Her Divine Divas
Sherie Rae Parker pays tribute to the legendary Bette Midler, who will be joined onstage by Roz Thomas as Diana Ross and Katy Setterfield as Dusty Springfield. Visalia Fox Theatre, 300 W. Main St., Visalia, 559-625-1369, www.foxvisalia.org, $29-$45.
7 p.m.
Event: Earth Day 2017
Celebrate the planet by learning Earth-friendly tips and suggestions. Admission to the Fresno Art Museum will be free on this family day and a march for science will be held 3-5 p.m. at the neighboring park. Radio Park, 2233 N. First St., Fresno, earthdayfresno.org.
10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Music: Dearly Beloved
The Prince tribute honors the incomparable musician one year after his death, with DJ Leonard playing the singer’s famous hits. Strummer’s, 833 E. Fern Ave., Fresno, 559-485-5356, www.strummersclub.com, free.
9 p.m.
Take a stroll through the garden and enjoy family and children’s activities, a Bonsai demonstration and much more during the two-day festival. Shinzen Japanese Garden in Woodward Park, 7775 N. Friant Road, Fresno, 559-840-1264, www.shinzenjapanesegarden.org.
10 a.m.-4 p.m.
