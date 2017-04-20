Prince fans to mark anniversary of music superstar's death

FILE In this Nov. 2, 2016 file photo, a replica of the Memorial Fence is shown at Prince's Paisley Park in Chanhassen, Minn. Paisley Park, home and studio of the late musician Prince, is open for public tours. At his home and recording studio-turned-museum, a full four days of events are on tap for the one-year anniversary of his death on April 21, 2016, ranging from concert performances by the great one's former band mates to panel discussions on his legacy. Fans who can't afford those high-dollar tickets can head to a street party outside the club he made famous in "Purple Rain."
Jeff Baenen,File
AP Photo
FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2007, file photo, Prince performs during the halftime show at the Super Bowl XLI NFL football game at Dolphin Stadium in Miami. Prince died at his home in Chanhassen, Minn. on April 21, 2016 at the age of 57.
Chris O'Meara, File
AP Photo
FILE - In this April 22, 2016 file photo, a woman places flowers at a memorial at First Avenue in Minneapolis where pop super star Prince often performed. At his home and recording studio-turned-museum, a full four days of events are on tap for the one-year anniversary of his death on April 21, 2016, ranging from concert performances by the great one's former band mates to panel discussions on his legacy. Fans who can't afford those high-dollar tickets can head to a street party outside the club he made famous in "Purple Rain."
Jim Mone, File
AP Photo
FILE - In this Aug 28, 2016, file photo, a mural honoring the late Prince adorns a building in the Uptown area of Minneapolis. In addition, at his home and recording studio-turned-museum, a full four days of events are on tap for the one-year anniversary of his death on April 21, 2016, ranging from concert performances by the great one's former band mates to panel discussions on his legacy. Fans who can't afford those high-dollar tickets can head to a street party outside the club he made famous in "Purple Rain."
Jim Mone, File
AP Photo
In this April 4, 2017 photo, graffiti memorials to the late Prince mark the Riley Creek underpass which has become the new graffiti bridge near his home and studio in Chanhassen, Minn. Fans have been marking it since the rock star's death from an accidental overdose on April 21, 2016. At his home and recording studio-turned-museum, a full four days of events are on tap for the one-year anniversary of his death, ranging from concert performances by the great one's former band mates to panel discussions on his legacy. Fans who can't afford those high-dollar tickets can head to a street party outside the club he made famous in "Purple Rain."
Jim Mone, File
AP Photo
FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2016 file photo, a Prince costume and motorcycle are on display at Prince's Paisley Park in Chanhassen, Minn. Paisley Park, home and studio of the late musician Prince, is open for public tours. At his home and recording studio-turned-museum, a full four days of events are on tap for the one-year anniversary of his death on April 21, 2016, ranging from concert performances by the great one's former band mates to panel discussions on his legacy. Fans who can't afford those high-dollar tickets can head to a street party outside the club he made famous in "Purple Rain."
Jeff Baenen, File
AP Photo
FILE - In this April 22, 2016 file photo, Scott Ewing and his wife Gina Easley, view Prince's Purple Rain outfit on display at the Minnesota History Center in St. Paul, Minn. The one-year anniversary of Prince's death from an overdose will be marked April 21, 2017. At his home and recording studio-turned-museum, a full four days of events are on tap for the one-year anniversary of his death, ranging from concert performances by the great one's former band mates to panel discussions on his legacy. Fans who can't afford those high-dollar tickets can head to a street party outside the club he made famous in "Purple Rain."
Star Tribune via AP, File
Elizabeth Flores
FILE - In this Jan. 22, 1985 file photo, Prince performs in concert at Riverfront Coliseum during his Purple Rain Tour in Cincinnati, Ohio. Prince died at his home in Chanhassen, Minn. on April 21, 2016 at the age of 57.
Rob Burns, File
AP Photo
FILE - In this Jan. 11, 1985, file photo, Prince performs before a sold-out audience in Houston. Prince died at his his home on April 21, 2016. For Prince fans, the Friday, April 21, 2017, one-year anniversary of his shocking death from an accidental drug overdose will be a time for sadness and celebration. At his Paisley Park home and recording studio-turned-museum outside Minneapolis, four days of events are on tap, ranging from concert performances by his former bandmates to panel discussions on his legacy.
F. Carter Smith, File
AP Photo
Comments