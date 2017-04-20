Five Things To Do Today, Friday, April 21

Friday, April 21
Event: Vintage Days
The 43rd annual three-day festival kicks off with live entertainment, events for the whole family and plenty of food options. Fresno State, Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/262463214186836, free.
10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Event: 559 Fights
The organization its their five-year anniversary with a battle between two of California’s top 125-pound prospects, Selma’s Samuel Fierro and Sacramento’s Mark Wirth. Tower Theatre, 815 E. Olive Ave., Fresno, 559-485-9050, www.towertheatrefresno.com, $25-$65.
7 p.m.
Event: Omar Nare
A nuevo mariachi concert titled “Sin Mi Mujer Quien Soy,” translated to “Without My Woman Who Am I?” 210 Cafe, 210 W. Center Ave., Visalia, www.eventbrite.com/e/omar-nare-sin-mi-mujer-quien-soy-tickets-33169408594, $25.
8 p.m.
Nick is a single Italian-American guy from New Jersey whose grandparents scheme to keep him around after a job offer threatens to take him away. River City Theatre Company, 1720 10th St., Reedley, 559-638-6500, www.reedleyrivercitytheatre.org, $19-$49.50.
8 p.m.
Event: Veterans rummage sale
The sale benefiting veterans begins today and continues through Sunday. 1147 E. Holland Ave., Fresno, 559-222-7366.
8 a.m.-2 p.m.
