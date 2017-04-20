5 Things To Do Today, Sunday, April 23

Sunday, April 23
Concert: Pepe Aguilar
The Mexican-American singer and songwriter has won four Grammy Awards and four Latin Grammy Awards. Save Mart Center, 2650 E. Shaw Ave., Fresno, 559-347-3400, www.savemartcenter.com, $39-$119.
8 p.m.
“All That Jazz” features a rendition of Santana’s “Europa,” a jazz soloist and baritone saxophone player, Randy Morris. Paul Shaghoian Concert Hall, 2770 E. International Ave., Fresno, 559-440-9429, www.fresnocommunityband.org,
3 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Event: Car Show
The streets of Old Town Clovis will be lined with cars, trucks, motorcycles, boats, vintage trailers and pre-1975 modified vehicles. Old Town Clovis, 559-298-5774, oldtownclovis.org/old-town-clovis-car-show-2.
9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Event: Festival de los Niños
The family-friendly event hosted by Univision focuses on child education with various workshops and a bird show. Fresno Chaffee Zoo, 1226 N. Wishon Ave., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/429981187355969.
11 a.m.
Community: Women’s defense seminar
The class provides women with the steps and tools to keep themselves safe. The Dungeon MMA, 1635 E St., Fresno, 559-273-9885, www.kajtime.com.
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
