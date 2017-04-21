Fresno area entertainment calendar, April 21-27

ART
Art of the Word 2
Fresno Art Museum, 2233 N. First St., Fresno, 559-441-4221, www.fresnoartmuseum.org/exhibitions, $10, $5 ages 6-17, free for ages 5 and under, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. April 21 and April 27.
Exhibit: ‘Below the Clouds’ by Peggy Jelmini
1821 Gallery & Studios, 1821 Calaveras St., Fresno, 559-999-1158, 1821gallery.com, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. April 21 and April 26-27, noon-4 p.m. April 22.
Exhibit: ‘Cam Captures’ photographs by Camron Pedroza
Studio 74, 1274 N. Van Ness Ave., Fresno, 559-908-0658, www.studio-74.org, free, 1-6 p.m. April 21-22 and April 24-27.
Exhibit: Dean Draper (paintings and ceramics)
Fresno West Stake Center, 3375 W. Sierra Ave., Fresno, 559-908-0658, www.studio-74.org, 5-9 p.m. April 22.
Exhibit: ‘Los Números de los Muyscas’ by Lylia Forero Carr
Gallery 25, 1419 M St., Fresno, 559-264-4092, gallery25.org, noon-4 p.m. April 21-22 and April 26.
Head to Toe: Wearable Art
Fresno Art Museum, 2233 N. First St., Fresno, 559-441-4221, www.fresnoartmuseum.org/exhibitions, $10, $5 ages 6-17, free for ages 5 and under, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. April 21 and April 27.
Hung Liu: Scales of History
Fresno Art Museum, 2233 N. First St., Fresno, 559-441-4221, www.fresnoartmuseum.org/exhibitions, $10, $5 ages 6-17, free for ages 5 and under, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. April 21 and April 27.
The MAW Collection of Contemporary Mexican Art
Fresno Art Museum, 2233 N. First St., Fresno, 559-441-4221, www.fresnoartmuseum.org/exhibitions, $10, $5 ages 6-17, free for ages 5 and under, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. April 21 and April 27.
Mississippi Freedom Summer, 1964
Fresno Art Museum, 2233 N. First St., Fresno, 559-441-4221, www.fresnoartmuseum.org/exhibitions, $10, $5 ages 6-17, free for ages 5 and under, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. April 21 and April 27.
THEATRE
HMS Pinafore
2nd Space Theatre, 928 E. Olive Ave., Fresno, 559-266-0660, 2ndspacetheatre.com, $20, $17 seniors and students, 8 p.m. April 21-22 and 2 p.m. April 23.
Mary Poppins
Ted Falasco Arts Center, 1105 Fifth St., Los Banos, www.lbctheater.com, $10, $8 seniors 60 and over and children under 10, 7 p.m. April 21-22.
Oklahoma!
Lindsay Community Theater, 190 N. Elmwood Ave., Lindsay, 559-284-2223, lindsaycommunitytheater.com, $15, $10 students, 7:30 p.m. April 21-22 and 2 p.m. April 23.
Over the River and Through the Woods
Reedley’s River City Theatre Company, 1720 10th St., Reedley, 559-638-6500, www.reedleyrivercitytheatre.org, $19-$29, 8 p.m. April 21-22, 2 p.m. April 23 and 7 p.m. April 27.
Peter and the Starcatcher
Roger Rocka’s Dinner Theater, 1226 N. Wishon Ave., Fresno, 559-266-9494, rogerrockas.com, $32-$60, 5:30 p.m. April 21-22 and April 27, 11 a.m. April 23.
Stage Door
2nd Space Theatre, 928 E. Olive Ave., Fresno, 559-266-0660, 2ndspacetheatre.com, $20, $17 seniors and students, 7:30 p.m. April 27.
The Illusionists: Live from Broadway
Saroyan Theatre, 730 M St., Fresno, 559-445-8100, www.fresnoconventioncenter.com/eventlist/the-illusionists-live-from-broadway, $33-$63, 7:30 p.m. April 26-27.
Visalia Players presents ‘The Amish Project’
Ice House Theatre, 410 E. Race Ave, Visalia, 559-734-3900, visaliaplayers.org, $12-$20, 7:30 p.m. April 21-22 and 2 p.m. April 23.
Woodward Shakespeare Festival: Twelfth Night Reading
Woodward Park Regional Library, 944 E. Perrin Ave., Fresno, 559-600-3135, www.fresnolibrary.org, free, 6:30-8:15 p.m. April 26.
MUSIC
Abbey Road, a Beatles tribute
Harmony Magnet Academy, 19429 Road 228, Strathmore, 559-568-0347, 559-784-1746, $20-$35, 7 p.m. April 21.
Bette & Her Divine Divas
Visalia Fox Theatre, 300 W. Main St., Visalia, 559-625-1369, www.foxvisalia.org, $29-$45, 7 p.m. April 22.
Brass, Woodwind and Percussion Spring Concert
Fresno City College Theatre, 1101 E. University Ave., Fresno, 559-442-8221, www.fresnocitycollege.edu/index.aspx?recordid=13860&page=1799&ex=0, free, 7:30 p.m. April 25.
Chamber Ensembles
Fresno Pacific University – McDonald Hall Atrium, 1717 S. Chestnut Ave, Fresno, 559-453-2267 www.fresno.edu/events, $5, free to FPU community, 7:30 p.m. April 21.
Clendenin Brass Quintet in Recital
Fresno State Wahlberg Recital Hall, Fresno, www.fresnostate.edu/artshum/music/concerts, $6, 8 p.m. April 26.
Concert Band Spring Concert
Fresno City College Main Stage Theatre, 1101 E. University Ave., Fresno, 559-442-8221, www.fresnocitycollege.edu/index.aspx?recordid=13879&page=1799&ex=0, $8, $6 seniors and students, 7:30 p.m. April 26.
Dear You: Emo Night
Strummer’s, 833 E. Fern Ave., Fresno, 559-485-5356, www.strummersclub.com, $5, 9 p.m. April 21.
Dearly Beloved: A Tribute to Prince
Strummer’s, 833 E. Fern Ave., Fresno, 559-485-5356, www.strummersclub.com, free, 9 p.m. April 22.
Denitia & Sene
Fulton 55, 875 Divisadero St., Fresno, 559-412-7400, www.fulton55.com, $10-$15, 8 p.m. April 22.
Emo night
Fulton 55, 875 Divisadero St., Fresno, 559-412-7400, www.fulton55.com, $5, 9 p.m. April 21.
Fresno Community Concert Band: All That Jazz!
Paul Shaghoian Concert Hall, 2770 E. International Ave., Fresno, 559-440-9429, www.fresnocommunityband.org, $12; $7 children 12 and under, 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. April 23.
Fresno State Piano Majors in Concert
Fresno State Wahlberg Recital Hall, 2380 E. Keats Ave., Fresno, 559-278-2337, csufresno.edu/music, $5, 7 p.m. April 23.
Full Circle Friday Night Funk Factory
Full Circle Brewing Co., 620 F St., Fresno, 559-264-6323, www.facebook.com/events/253533318383714, $10, 8-11:30 p.m. April 21.
Intimate Taste of Jazz with The Blue Street Jazz Band
The Ivy Room, 1140 N. Van Ness Ave., Fresno, 559-709-7909, www.livemusiccity.com/event/3936, $20, $15 advance, 6-9 p.m. April 22.
Jazztet in Wahlberg
Fresno State Wahlberg Recital Hall, Fresno, www.fresnostate.edu/artshum/music/concerts, $15, $10 seniors, $5 students, 8 p.m. April 24.
Johann Strauss’ ‘Die Fledermaus’ presented by Fresno State Symphony Orchestra and Fresno State Opera Theatre
Fresno State Concert Hall, Fresno, www.fresnostate.edu/artshum/music/concerts, $18, $12 seniors, $8 students, 8 p.m. April 21 and 2 p.m. April 23.
Larry Flores Tejano Band
High Sierra Grill House, 2003 W. Bullard Ave, Fresno, 559-435-8500, free, 8-11 p.m. April 21.
The Larry Keyes Band
The Hoot, 9567 Road 256, Terra Bella, free, 9 p.m. April 22.
Missio
Strummer’s, 833 E. Fern Ave., Fresno, 559-485-5356, www.strummersclub.com, $10.41, 7:30 p.m. April 27.
Musica en los Parques: Luceritos Music
Kerckhoff Park, 15061 W. G St., Kerman, 559-846-8804, www.fresnolibrary.org, free, 2-3 p.m. April 22.
Musica Pacifica Orchestra
Fresno Pacific University – McDonald Hall Atrium, 1717 S. Chestnut Ave, Fresno, 559-453-2267 www.fresno.edu/events, $5 general admission, free to FPU community, 7:30 p.m. April 26.
Okilly Dokilly
Fulton 55, 875 Divisadero St., Fresno, 559-412-7400, www.fulton55.com, $18, $15 advance, 9 p.m. April 26.
Omar Nare: Sin Mi Mujer Quien Soy
210 Cafe, 210 W. Center Ave., Visalia, www.eventbrite.com/e/omar-nare-sin-mi-mujer-quien-soy-tickets-33169408594, $25, 7:30-9 p.m. April 21.
Pepe Aguilar
Save Mart Center, 2650 E. Shaw Ave., Fresno, 559-347-3400, www.savemartcenter.com, $39-$119, 8 p.m. April 23.
Performance Showcase
Fresno City College Studio 105 Theatre, 1101 E. University Ave., Fresno, 559-442-8221, www.fresnocitycollege.edu/index.aspx?recordid=13859&page=1799&ex=0, $5, 7:30 p.m. April 27.
Piano Majors in Concert
Fresno State Wahlberg Recital Hall, Fresno, www.fresnostate.edu/artshum/music/concerts, $5, 7 p.m. April 23.
Pipe on the Hob
Fowler Branch Library, 306 S. Seventh St., Fowler, 559-600-9281, www.fresnolibrary.org, free, 6-9 p.m. April 27.
Randy Freeman
Patio Cafe, 5138 N. Palm Ave., Fresno, 559-243-1074, free, 11:15 a.m.-12:30 p.m. April 21.
Richard Marx
Tachi Palace, 17225 Jersey Ave., Lemoore, 559-924-7751, www.tachipalace.com, $30-$75, 7:30 p.m. April 27.
Rock of the ’80s Tour: The Tubes and The Motels
Tower Theatre, 815 E. Olive Ave., Fresno, 559-485-9050, www.towertheatrefresno.com, $39-$66, 8 p.m. April 22.
Simple Sinsation
Strummer’s, 833 E. Fern Ave., Fresno, 559-485-5356, www.strummersclub.com, $8-$10, 7 p.m. April 26.
String Quartet
Fresno Pacific University – McDonald Hall Atrium, 1717 S. Chestnut Ave, Fresno, 559-453-2267 www.fresno.edu/events, $5, free to FPU community, 7:30 p.m. April 23.
Talon Smith Performing a Classical Music Benefit Concert
Valley Music Center, 4240 N. Fresno St., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/1791239771194172, donations, 7 p.m. April 27.
Wilbur Daniels and the Chordsmen
Peoples Church, 7172 N. Cedar Ave., Fresno, 559-225-2351, 6 p.m. April 21.
Women’s Chorale & Men’s Chorus
Butler Church, 4884 E. Butler Ave., Fresno, 559-453-2267 www.fresno.edu/events, $5, free to FPU community, 7:30 p.m. April 27.
Zee Will
Fulton 55, 875 Divisadero St., Fresno, 559-412-7400, www.fulton55.com, $7-$10, 8:45 p.m. April 22.
ETC.
559 Fights: Mixed Martial Arts in a Cage
Tower Theatre, 815 E. Olive Ave., Fresno, 559-485-9050, www.towertheatrefresno.com, $25-$65, 7 p.m. April 21.
Antique Appraisal Clinic
Fowler Branch Library, 306 S. Seventh St., Fowler, 559-600-9281, www.fresnolibrary.org, free, noon-2 p.m. April 22.
Author reading: Kristen Radtke
Fresno State Alice Peters Auditorium, 5245 N. Backer Ave., Fresno, 559-278-1569, www.fresnostate.edu/creativewriting, free, 7 p.m. April 25.
Central California Area Derby
Full Circle Brewing Co., 620 F St., Fresno, 559-264-6323, www.facebook.com/events/1890112427880347, $10, 5-9 p.m. April 22.
Children’s Crafts: Recycled flower
Call for times and locations, 559-713-2700, tularecountylibrary.org, April 21-22.
Children’s Crafts: Windsock
Call for times and locations, 559-713-2700, tularecountylibrary.org, April 24-27.
Daniel Eachus headlines The Garden Comedy Club
Wyndham Garden Fresno Airport, 5090 E. Clinton Way, Fresno, 559-416-9120, www.livemusiccity.com/event/3943, $15, 8 p.m. April 21.
Earth Day Fresno 2017
Radio Park, 2233 N. First St., Fresno, www.earthdayfresno.org, free, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. April 22.
‘Echo of Silence’ by Fethiye Cetin
St. Paul Armenian Church, 3767 N. First St., Fresno, 559-278-2669, www.fresnostate.edu/artshum/armenianstudies/news-events/index.html, free, 7:30 p.m. April 26.
Fresno Wildlife Rehabilitation Service Annual Dinner and Auction
Simonian Fruit Co., 511 N. Seventh St., Fowler, 559-269-0837, www.fresnowildlife.org, $50, 6-10 p.m. April 22.
Hot Raqs, belly dance competition
Clovis Veterans Memorial District, 808 Fourth St., Clovis, www.hotraqs.com/index.html, April 22-23.
Lecture and Performance by Oud Master Richard Hagopian
Fresno State Alice Peters Auditorium, 5245 N. Backer Ave., Fresno, 559-278-2669, www.fresnostate.edu/artshum/armenianstudies/news-events/index.html, free admission; call for coupon code for parking permit, 4 p.m. April 27.
Miki City Park Grand Opening & Dedication Earth Day Celebration
Miki City Park, Mineral King Ave. and Stevenson St., Visalia, 559-713-4365, www.liveandplayvisalia.com, free, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. April 22.
Pinky Paws Res-Q with music by 51 Aces
Fulton 55, 875 Divisadero St., Fresno, 559-412-7400, www.fulton55.com, $5, 2-5 p.m. April 23.
Poetry Workshop with the Fresno Women’s Reading Series
Betty Rodriguez Regional Library, 3040 N. Cedar Ave., Fresno, 559-600-9245, www.fresnolibrary.org, free, 2-3 p.m. April 22.
Respite by the River: Carole Firstman with music by Stomata
The River Center, 11605 Old Friant Road, Fresno, 559-248-8480, riverparkway.org/index.php/river-center/respite-by-the-river, free, 6-8 p.m. April 26.
Richard Hagopian speaking on ‘Melodic and Rhythmic Considerations in Oud Performance’
Fresno State Alice Peters Auditorium, 5245 N. Backer Ave., Fresno, 559-278-2669, www.fresnostate.edu/armenianstudies, free, 4 p.m. April 27.
Rileys Home Brewed Comedy Show with Danny Minch
ApCal, 32749 Ave. 7, Madera, 559-416-9120, www.livemusiccity.com/event/3938, $20, 6-9 p.m. April 21.
Safety First: Come Drink With a Nurse
Toca Madera Winery, 36140 Ave. 9, Madera, 559-349-3778, www.eventbrite.com/e/safety-first-come-drink-with-a-nurse-tickets-33517047391, $20, $35 couples, 7-10 p.m. April 21.
Salsa & Vino 2017
Wyndham Hotel, 9000 W. Airport Drive, Visalia, 559-836-7589, $40, 7 p.m. April 21.
Saturday Crafts
Discovery Center, 1937 N. Winery Ave., Fresno, 559-251-5533, www.thediscoverycenter.net, $8 ages 3-17, $6 adults, free under age 3, 1:30-2:30 p.m. April 22.
Savage Cinema Club screening of ‘Reefer Madness’
Full Circle Brewing Co., 620 F St., Fresno, 559-264-6323, www.facebook.com/events/256066638135968, free, 8 p.m. April 26.
Screening of ‘Together With You’ presented by CineCulture
Fresno State Leon & Pete Peters Educational Center, 5010 N. Woodrow Ave., Fresno, cineculture.csufresno.edu, free, 5 p.m. April 21.
Shinzen Spring Cultural Festival
Shinzen Japanese Garden at Woodward Park, Fresno, 559-840-1264, www.shinzenjapanesegarden.org, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. April 22 and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. April 23.
SIDM6 Afterparty
Full Circle Brewing Co., 620 F St., Fresno, 559-264-6323, www.facebook.com/events/283425625442915, free, 7-11 p.m. April 22.
Spring Fest and city wide yard sale
Merced Street near Panzak Park, Fowler, 559-834-5486, free, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. April 22.
Tabletop Roleplaying Free Demo
Legends Comics & Games, 639 E. Shaw Ave., Suite 173, Fresno, 559-230-1964, www.labyrinthadventures.com, free, 5:30-7 p.m. April 23.
The Stories We Tell: Forceful Discourse & the Veracity of Narratives
University of California, Merced — Classroom & Office Building 2, Room 290, 5200 N. Lake Road, Merced, 209-228-2453, centerforhumanities.ucmerced.edu, free, 1:30 p.m. April 22.
Vintage Days
Fresno State, www.facebook.com/events/262463214186836, free, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. April 21-22 and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. April 23.
Water, War & Empire: Refugee Bodies at Sea
University of California, Merced — Classroom & Office Building 2, Room 290, 5200 N. Lake Road, Merced, 209-228-2453, centerforhumanities.ucmerced.edu, free, 1:30 p.m. April 21.
West Ham United vs Everton
Full Circle Brewing Co., 620 F St., Fresno, 559-264-6323, www.facebook.com/events/1898835607017248, free, 7-9 a.m. April 22.
