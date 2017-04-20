Entertainment

5 Things To Do Today, Thursday, April 20

Thursday, April 20

Event: Tacos, Brews & Jams

Featuring tacos by La Elegante and Vega Bros. Street Eats and live music from Saltwater and For The Record. Tioga Sequoia Brewing Company, 745 Fulton St., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/136077510262074, free.

5-10 p.m.

Event: Fresno Grizzlies

Thirsty Thursdays are back for ’90s night with the team wearing “backwards” jerseys on field as a nod to hip-hop duo Kris Kross. Chukchansi Park, 1800 Tulare St., Fresno, 559-320-4487, www.milb.com/index.jsp?sid=t259, $8-$55.

7:05 p.m.

Event: ‘The Grateful Dead’ movie anniversary

Gather with fellow Dead Heads to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the original documentary. Fresno Edwards Stadium 22 & IMAX, 250 Paseo Del Centro, Fresno, www.fathomevents.com/events/the-grateful-dead-movie-40th-anniversary, $12.50.

7 p.m.

Music: Motown Night

Live music by The Experience and special guest DJs provide a night of soul. Fulton 55, 875 Divisadero St., Fresno, 559-412-7400, www.fulton55.com, $5.

8 p.m.

Event: Drug and alcohol counselor career fair

Those interested in working, interning or volunteering in the field of substance abuse treatment are encouraged to attend. Fresno County Department of Behavorial Health, 1925 E. Dakota Ave., Fresno, 559-600-9161, free.

10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

