5 Things To Do Today, Thursday, April 20

Thursday, April 20
Event: Tacos, Brews & Jams
Featuring tacos by La Elegante and Vega Bros. Street Eats and live music from Saltwater and For The Record. Tioga Sequoia Brewing Company, 745 Fulton St., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/136077510262074, free.
5-10 p.m.
Event: Fresno Grizzlies
Thirsty Thursdays are back for ’90s night with the team wearing “backwards” jerseys on field as a nod to hip-hop duo Kris Kross. Chukchansi Park, 1800 Tulare St., Fresno, 559-320-4487, www.milb.com/index.jsp?sid=t259, $8-$55.
7:05 p.m.
Event: ‘The Grateful Dead’ movie anniversary
Gather with fellow Dead Heads to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the original documentary. Fresno Edwards Stadium 22 & IMAX, 250 Paseo Del Centro, Fresno, www.fathomevents.com/events/the-grateful-dead-movie-40th-anniversary, $12.50.
7 p.m.
Music: Motown Night
Live music by The Experience and special guest DJs provide a night of soul. Fulton 55, 875 Divisadero St., Fresno, 559-412-7400, www.fulton55.com, $5.
8 p.m.
10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
