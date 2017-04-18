Several local TV stations will be moving to new channels

The Federal Communications Commission has announced plans to open the broadcast spectrum for television signals between Channels 38 and 51 and the Fresno market will only be slightly impacted. The FCC has been going through a lengthy process to find space that would be be sold to the ever-increasing world of cellphone providers.
In many markets, TV stations were sold. In Fresno, the only changes will be that a few local TV stations moving to other channel numbers. As always, it needs to be stressed that these adjustments will only affect anyone who uses an antenna to watch TV. Subscribers to any version of cable delivery will not see a difference.
Here’s what happened. The initial plan to create the opening had the FCC holding an auction where stations could sell their place on the television spectrum. There were no stations in the local market purchased for their spectrum bandwidth. The only stations that were purchased were in the top TV markets.
Since all of the local stations are staying on the air, a few will have to move from their spots that fall between Channels 38 and 51. All the others will remain where they were or move just slightly on the channel lineup.
Here’s what we know so far:
- KFTV (Channel 21.1) will move from Channel 20.1 to 21.1.
- KMPH (Channel 26.1 that was on Channel 48.1) will now be on Channel 19.1).
- KNXT (Channel 49.1) will now be found on Channel 22.1.
- KTFF (Channel 61.1 that was on Channel 48.1) moves to Channel 23.1.
- KGMC (Channel 43.1) will move to Channel 27.1).
- KVPT (Channel 18.1) will now be at Channel 32.1.
More updates will be provided as they are announced.
This won’t happen overnight as station management has been given a maximum of 39 months to make the move to any new broadcast channel. Those who use an antenna will need to run occasional scans on their TV sets to make sure they are getting all of the stations on their new channel locations.
Many stations broadcast on a different channel than they say, such as KGPE (Channel 47.1) actually being broadcast on Channel 34.1 So, there will be no changes with them.
Gary Cocola, owner of Cocola Broadcasting, has one station, Channel 43.1, that is eligible for funding from the government to make the move to a new channel spot. Cocola will not apply for the financial assistance because those who get the help will be extremely limited in the future on how they can use their television stations.
The way Cocola sees it, there is more potential to make money by paying for the changes himself.
It’s the law
Lemoore’s Chris A. Liscomb plays a lawyer in two episodes of the Netflix series “13 Reasons Why” currently airing on Netflix. In the series, a teen looks for answers to why a classmate committed suicide.
It’s the first time the local actor has played a lawyer but he didn’t have to do a lot of extra research before stepping in front of the cameras for the production filmed in San Francisco. Before getting into acting, Liscomb worked in public relations and wrote press releases for Johnnie Cochran.
“I based the character on three different attorney friends,” Liscomb says. “I ended up playing him as somewhat arrogant, a hard-nosed lawyer.”
The acting career for Liscomb came after he was a top-ranked BMX biker, worked in the music publishing business, wrote songs and worked in public relations. He caught the acting bug through an audition for a play in San Diego.
His past credits include “Black-ish,” “Jane the Virgin,” “Live By Night” and “Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp.”
Liscomb’s father was in the military, which meant he lived in a variety of places across the country. The first time he was in front of the camera was an appearance on the syndicated series “Romper Room” when his family was living in Atlanta.
You can see Liscomb in a commercial he filmed with Cyndi Lauper and in the feature film “Springers” where he plays a doctor.
Home work
HGTV’s new show, “Tiny Paradise,” is looking for couples, families and singles who are building a tiny house in a scenic location. The series will spotlight professional builders as well as DIYers who are customizing their 400-square-foot or smaller homes.
Go to cbaggish@dorseytv.com for more details.
Rick Bentley: 559-441-6355, @RickBentley1
